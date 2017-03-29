Two Activists Charged With 15 Felonies For Privacy Violations VS. Google & Facebook Charged With None!

By CrisEricson2016 | Wed, March 29 2017

In the news: 2 activists who filmed undercover videos of Planned Parenthood are charged with 15 felonies. Also in the news: no more internet privacy for me and you, your emails and internet messages can be sold without your knowledge!So, what difference does it make TO YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS if a conversation is in writing, such as in an email, and you thought that only the person or persons you were sending the email to would be reading it - or if your communication is in spoken words with someone?

When you are on Facebook or Google or any other internet entity, aren't they sitting in on your conversations and seeing and recording everything?

http://observer.com/2017/03/internet-privacy-bill-house-vote-sj34/ Bill in House Allows Internet Providers to Share Your Email and Web History "The bill would repeal safeguards that prohibit Internet service providers (ISPs) from sharing data, such as e-mails and web history, with third parties without user consent." DO YOU WANT YOUR EMAILS READ AND SOLD WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT?

http://www.palmbeachpost.com/news/what-does-repeal-internet-privacy-rule... "The companies that provide you with internet service may soon be able to sell your web browser and app history to advertisers without your consent."... ..."The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to repeal rules preventing internet-service providers from doing so. The Senate already voted in favor of the repeal.Now the legislation is being sent to President Donald Trump, who is a strong supporter of the move, according to Reuters."

http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/29/technology/internet-privacy-outrage/"Vijaya Gadde, general counsel at Twitter, tweeted it's "time to start using a VPN at home" in response to the news. A VPN, or virtual private network, is one option to protect your online identity." http://gizmodo.com/how-to-hide-your-browsing-history-from-your-snooping-... "Now let’s get serious. If you really want to keep your browsing habits away from the prying eyes of corporations and the government, Tor is the best bet. It is not, however, the most convenient option nor is it the most comprehensive. (Using a VPN is the most comprehensive, even though it won’t protect you entirely.)"... ..."You’ve probably heard of Tor. Tor is everybody’s favorite free anonymity software and is relatively easy to install on a desktop. Tor is also available for Android through a package called Orbot, which is slightly more difficult to install. Once you’re up and running, you can browse the web anonymously, and even weasel your way into the edgy corners of the dark web, if that’s your thing."

http://rockrivertimes.com/2017/03/13/can-customs-and-border-officials-se... "Doesn’t the Fourth Amendment protect us from “unreasonable searches and seizures?...Yes. The Fourth Amendment to the Constitution articulates the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.” REALLY? BUT, the internet and computers were not invented when the United States Constitution was enacted. Shouldn't everything we do on our computers be protected even though we are using digital "papers" by writing e-mails and aren't computers our "effects"? What are your rights to privacy to be videotaped? Gee, apparently you have a lot of rights to privacy to not be videotaped without your consent. March 29, 2017 Two activists who filmed undercover videos of Planned Parenthood charged with 15 felonies.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/03/28/two-activi... “The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California’s Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society,” Becerra said. “We will not tolerate the criminal recording of confidential conversations.”

WHY DON'T PEOPLE LIVING WITH A DISABLITY OF DEAFNESS, WHO CAN'T HEAR, AND WHO USE WRITING TO COMMUNICATE, HAVE AS MUCH PRIVACY AS THOSE WHO SPEAK WORDS? WHY DON'T WE ALL DEMAND THAT THE U.S. CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS TO PRIVACY INCLUDE MODERN INVENTIONS LIKE INTERNET, COMPUTERS AND EMAIL AND ALL?