By tomaidh | Fri, March 03 2017

When it looked like a Hillary coronation, I feared that the chances of a war with Russia would increase. After all, she and the media had been demonizing Putin for years. http://theduran.com/heres-your-putin-did-it-survival-guide/

With Trump, I can relax (…a little – but he’s still too unstable to be anywhere near the nuke button).

He’s not going to start a conflict with Russia.

China’s a maybe, tho.

More likely, he will lob a nuke at Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, overlooking the fact that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has a mutual defense treaty with the People's Republic of China.

Pop goes the weasel.

For a different perspective, you can watch this 3 minute video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2sdSTmrDbc