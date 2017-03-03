"You are only young once, but you can stay immature indefinitely" - Ogden Nash

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Op/Ed

War With Russia?


By tomaidh | Fri, March 03 2017

When it looked like a Hillary coronation, I feared that the chances of a war with Russia would increase.  After all, she and the media had been demonizing Putin for years.  http://theduran.com/heres-your-putin-did-it-survival-guide/

With Trump, I can relax (…a little – but he’s still too unstable to be anywhere near the nuke button).

He’s not going to start a conflict with Russia.

China’s a maybe, tho.

More likely, he will lob a nuke at Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, overlooking the fact that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has a mutual defense treaty with the People's Republic of China.

Pop goes the weasel.

For a different perspective, you can watch this 3 minute video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2sdSTmrDbc

Submitted by cgrotke on March 3, 2017 - 9:40am. #

Oceania

I'll bite. : )

Do you think the "Trump folks have ties to Russia" is an extension of that?

That is, do you think the desire for a Cold War with Russia by Clinton (and probably half the intelligence/military folks) was seen as threatened by Trump's election and talk of getting along with Putin?

Schumer said“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Is this one of those ways?

...

In my world, the cold war ended long ago. Fear of Russia was replaced with fear of terrorists. Now that's fading and we're supposed to fear Russia again. Or maybe both. It's a 20 year Orwellian cycle, and rather unproductive for the vast majority of us. I'm sure it makes a few people quite wealthy.

I'm personally more concerned about climate change, a certainty, rather than existential angst over possible nuclear annihilation. But hey, that's me. : )

 
Submitted by tomaidh on March 3, 2017 - 10:23am. #

Martenson

Here’s a good analysis from Chris Martenson’s Weekly Peak Prosperity Newsletter-
http://www.24hgold.com/english/news-gold-silver-do-we-really-want-a-war-...

 

