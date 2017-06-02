We'll Always Have Paris

By cgrotke | Thu, June 01 2017

The President has withdrawn the US from the Paris agreement, a 200 country effort to limit global warming to 2 degrees celsius (3.6 degrees F) over the pre-industrial era. We’re currently about 1.5 C above normal. There isn’t much wiggle room, and it isn’t a good time to thumb a nose at working together to keep the planet livable.

Pulling out is significant, in that the US had already agreed and signed on. It’s also a cynical, easy way to toss a bone to Trump’s base - quit something and claim a major accomplishment.

Pulling out of the agreement is also less significant than it appears, though, as we’ve reached 2017, the year in which scientists had previously said would be a tipping point, unless significant changes occurred. Here’s our story from 2011 on that prediction. http://www.ibrattleboro.com/article.php/20111109130053972 Recall that this was a “conservative” estimate at the time.

You can see that we’re in bad shape whether the Paris climate accord is signed or not. The “immediate and drastic changes” called for in 2011 have not happened. The country didn’t work together on a grand plan in 2011, and isn’t about to do it now. Politicians from both parties have not been interested in doing much at all. For decades. And now we’re also being jerks about it.

The good news is this continues to be an issue that doesn’t require presidential permission. States can work on the issue, and so can towns and individuals. Brattleboro has been wading into these waters for over a decade. We have an Energy Coordinator and Committee, we’re reducing our carbon footprint, and starting to plan and design for a “greener” way of life. More people drive electric cars and ride bikes. We like to eat locally.

Not everyone is on board, and not all towns are Brattleboro. This is a problem that will require universal cooperation. Hating one another will not be helpful. It’s time to get along better than before.

President Trump, in his backwards way, might be providing the impetus for citizens to stop waiting for politicians and do the work themselves. Like a wet paint sign that cries out to be tested, Trump disliking something seems to have a powerful galvanizing effect on opponents. If he likes it, they are against it. And if he is against it, they’ll make it happen.

This is different than previous presidents, whom citizens tended to tune out or trust blindly. Trump taking a dump on an issue doesn’t shut it down - it creates fertilizer and growth.

Trump’s decision and our relative inaction thus far is a depressing reminder of our inability to get out of our own way, and that our leaders are not paying attention to us (79% supported staying with the Paris agreement.) Still, it might bring more rapid and significant changes than if we had patted outselves on the back for sticking with the agreement and returned to business as usual.

Of course, we humans can be lazy. We like our comforts and don’t like changes that take away those comforts. Alternatives exist but we still fuel our engines primarily with petroleum products. It gets hot and heat-producing air conditioners get turned on. We want goods shipped from around the globe, and to fly to remote locations. We like cutting down old trees.

Rather than focus on a Paris accord, perhaps it is time for a personal accord.