West B Fire Station Insulation: Good and Competent People Are On The Ball

By eschmitt | Wed, December 14 2016

So I want to make an update to my previous post on this subject, as much more information has been made available to me that requires different conclusions since my initial post on the topic.



First off, the vapor barrier issue that was the crux of my initial alarm-sounding on the "The fire station is going to rot!" thread has been addressed. I've stated that before but want to make sure its clear and known.



Tonight I (and my wife a little later) attended the police/fire building committee meeting and I'm going step out of chronological order to say something positive (gasp!) in case some folks bail before reading this whole post.



After the meeting I spoke at some length with Peter Elwell (town manager) and Steve Horton (project manager) and I want to lead off by saying that Peter continues to earn more of my confidence in him as our town manager and I was flat wrong about Steve Horton in my previous post. This fellow knows his shit and I was very impressed by him.



Unfortunately Eli Gould was not in attendance, as I would have liked to meet him.



I am not one to make compliments lightly, as even those who only know me via my ibrattleboro posts and sparring with conspiracy theorists can likely attest. So I hope it is with that in mind that those reading this will hear me when I say that my conversation with Peter and Steve after the meeting has convinced me that the fire station project is in good hands and these folks can be trusted to do their jobs well.



Now onto the less than positive stuff. I attended the meeting with the intention of getting some answers and accountability for why a code-minimum building was specified and why an architect was being employed at what appears to be enormous cost.



Things quickly turned adversarial and I felt the very strong impression that I was being brushed off and being given information and answers that I knew to be incorrect and seemed like half-assed justifications, dodging, and butt-covering.



It was later relayed to me that the committee was likely irritated by my attempts to go over old ground and questioning of decisions that were made years prior and that my questions were of a technical nature beyond that which the format oculd really handle.



A misunderstanding between myself and Steve during the meeting led to me thinking he was making factually incorrect statements regarding whether fiber-cement siding could be attached over exterior foam insulation thicker than 1". I was certain I had heard Steve say that furring/strips strapping were not permitted by the manfucater of the siding. I pulled up a document on my phone (and even tried calling the manufacturer) to show that the opposite was true. I saw this as a faulty reason/excuse to have not been able to specify thicker exterior foam.



We figured out it was a misunderstanding in our conversation post-meeting. I wish it had been clarified during the meeting to correct the likely negative impressions of everyone else in attendance. Hopefully they read this.



Steve and I were on the same page but didn't know it. Fiber-Cement siding can only be attached over a maximum of 1" of foam insulation *unless* furring strips/strapping are used over the foam for the siding to nail to. With furring strips, much thicker foam can be used.



A potentially valid point about being too late in the game was provided by the committee as a reason to cut off discussion of these issues, but I was looking for someone to provide a reason why the decision was made to go with a code-minimum insulation scheme and people seemed to be dodging. I was told the walls exceeded code, but I protested that if so, it was only by 1-2 R rather than the 15 R we could have had. It seemed deliberately misleading.



A committee member made a statement about the fasteners used to attach strapping being thermal breaks, which I pointed out was moot as siding nails would be thermal breaks anyway. I called it ridiculous.



I remarked at one point that the atmosphere was not condusive to encouraging public participation (not as politely). I got swatted down a bit on that one, as apparrently there had been more public participation previously, but I still think the handling of a pitchfork-bearing resident was done very very poorly. Peter Elwell gave a very good demonstration on how to talk to a grumpy resident without making them feel brushed off and dismissed. Folks should have taken notes there. My wife, who is far more patient and socially adept than I am, also had her hackles up and felt very brushed off and dismissed.



It wasn't going well and my negative impression deepened. The feeling appeared mutual.



I am not sure if it was something about the format or what, but it really was a bit of a disaster. If I had left the meeting without talking to folks afterwards I would have concluded that a bunch of overpaid clowns were running the show and we, the residents, were screwed.



Unfortunately, as I did not have a conversation with more than Peter and Steve, I can't say that I have confidence in the oversight committee, as I am left only with my negative impression, tempered by the contrast between how Steve and I butted heads during the meeting but then had an excellent conversation after the meeting and hoping the same would apply to the committee in general.





Anyway, later in the meeting I inquired about the architect's hourly wage, intending to rabble rouse on the expense incurred there. I never did get an answer on that (they use a flat fee, no ballpark guesses on hourly were attempted).



I still have concerns as to why this architect specified a mold sandwich in the first place and the explanation he provided is still subpar IMO, but two pieces of mitigating information need to be provided:



- I was told that the town is required to employ an architect for municipal buildings. A lower tier professional (I.E. a designer) would not be permitted. Therefore we were stuck paying for an architect of some sort no matter what.

- What appeared to be a massive fee for architectural services includes design work for a lot of the subs and thus represents more than elevations and floor plan drawings. I do not have the experience or information to determine whether these costs are reasonable for this project. Someone who knows what electrical and HVAC design can and should cost should have a look at that stuff. My impression is that HVAC costs specifically are often vastly inflated, (I once received an estimate of $50,000 for a residential heating system from cota and cota that should have cost $12,000, 15k tops) but I don't know if the town's hands are tied in that matter as well, nor do I have a broken out number for HVAC design costs for this building.



Now as for the code-minimum design, After the meeting, in talking to Steve in more technical detail, he is of the opinion that given the use of the building, with large poorly insulated garage doors dominating an entire side of the building, that more highly insulated wall strategies were not as cost-effective as they would be under different circumstances.



I was initially very skeptical of this (I now think he's right, but am unsure to what degree), but throughout the conversation I had with him I gained more and more confidence in the fact that this guy knows his stuff and is very much involved with the "Lets build better buildings" group. In other words he's one of the good guys. I even asked him a question or two about my own construction project and he gave better answers and solved problems on the spot in 5 minutes that had stumped half a dozen other builders and contractors and had even baffled my own obsessive research (and I love me some research). So its worth saying again, this guy knows his shit, and he's the one running the project. Good stuff.



I am very much looking forward to the heat-loss calculation and fuel cost projection that is being worked on by energy commitee folks to see whether the numbers bear out whether the correct decision was made. Apparrently less detailed math was done earlier on by the paid folks which determined that the payback period would be pretty long, we'll see if the more detailed math being done after the fact bears that out.



Now, the hangup and the real problem.



CarlyC in the previous fire station thread commented that the town essentially does things ass backwards in their design-build process. Peter Elwell was very emphatic that the town actually uses a processes more or less along the lines of what CarlyC was advocating for. Theres an acknowledged problem in how such information is communicated to the public and I made a point to state that I felt that a lot of us not actively involved in town matters don't have a way to get information and thus end up throwing darts (or full on broadsides) in the dark.



The issue was really enormous pressure to reduce up-front costs in order to get the project approved by RTM and the voters at large, given the tax-rate rebellion when RTM had the temporary integrity to put the budget to the voters at large. (Full disclosure: I supported that tax-rate rebellion, I still think our tax rate is unsustainable, if not out of control).



This enormous pressure to reduce up-front costs appears to have led to a decision that a more highly insulated design could not be sold to the voters due to its increased up-front costs and that appears to have been a major factor in the decision not to persue that approach, despite the expertise and good intentions of experts involved in the project. There appears to have been an impression that the payback period for extra insulation would need to be just a handful of years for the voters to stomach the cost, rather than the decade plus it would likely actually have been given Steve's legitimate concerns about the unique use of the fire station rendering extra insulation moot as large, poorly insulated doors would be opened frequently, letting all the heat out anyway. He also made good points about how it may have been a waste to add 3 more inches of foam insulation, when so much square footage of wall would be an R-3 garage door.



Spending more up-front for more insulation may have had a small positive effect, or a larger positive effect in fuel savings over the long-term but there was a valid fear that attempting to do so would sink the whole project, again.



The crux of the issue is this:



The voters do not trust the town government, generally speaking, to spend their tax dollars wisely.



The town government in turn does not trust the voters to have the knowledge base and attention span to get on board with plans that may be initially more expensive in the short-term but are the smarter move long term as they are aware of the (legitimate) discontent with the tax rate.



The tax rate is the elephant in the room on this one. The voters are rightfully freaking out about getting squeezed from every direction and the town government is restricted by what it perceives as having to make short-sighted decisions in order to get voter support.



As a voter, I will say I was angered by the attitude and statements of committee members, particularly John Allen, who were openly advocating for withholding information from and spinning other information to look positive to voters so as not to confuse their little heads (My own paraphrasing of his gist). I think the public has picked up on that obvious contempt (and while I won't disagree with Allen that plenty of people are ill-informed or outright idiots) it is a destructive dynamic that only increases the disillusionment and separation between the town government and residents. I personally do not want someone who views the voters that way and who advocates treating them so poorly on our selectboard. I suspect if the vote was held again today, he would not have won it. A lot of folks I know who voted for him over the younger newcomer who's name I forget have expressed they regret their choice. I hope the younger newcomer who's name I forget runs agaisnt him again, he may win and will hopefully regard and treat residents more constructively, in a manner that encourages them to participate rather than feel disenfranchised.



So, back to the building. The minimal insulation *may* have been the smart financial move, or at least not a stupid one, depending on how the more detailed math comes out. Stay tuned. Its possible that the benefits from more insulation would not be as much as many of us would have expected, given the use of the building or it is possible that a poor decision was made due to the almighty up-front dollar and a structural issue in Town where the tax burden encourages short-sightedness due to voter discontent and financial anxiety.



I do want to give Peter Elwell a shout out for, even during the otherwise adversarial meeting, taking the time and effort to really try to communicate important information that isn't really getting out there through the established, formal channels. I also think he's pushing to address the short-sighted crisis-reaction issue the town has had and is attempting to switch over to smarter, longer term planning. The trouble remains, doing so incurs up-front costs and residents are tapped out.



This guy wants to hear from residents. He's extremely accessible and he *will* listen to you and explain himself. Thats tremendously valuable and I will go so far as to say, rare. Take advantage of it folks.



Thanks for sticking through all that and reading this far. Please, speak up, all of you reading this. The various officials involved have been following this on ibrattleboro, though they are not permitted to comment, so speaking up here *will* reach them, in a one-sided manner.