What Is Going On In The U.S. Congress Regarding a New Health Care Bill? Watch Them Like a Hawk!

By CrisEricson2016 | Wed, September 20 2017

How can we really keep an eye on Health Care Bills in U.S. Congress and know what on earth they are really up to? The number one criminal gang in the world,the U.S. Congress, has given license under this federal law, "private securities litigation reform act of 1995" to allow corporations to deceive us all under the guise of flimsy terminology!

Today's morning news, September 20, 2017:

"Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals’ Scientific Team Leads Cannabinoid Research Showing Potential to Impact Neurodegenerative Diseases"...

"British Journal of Pharmacology publishes new research results supporting the potential of THCA to provide neuroprotection"...

"SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)...Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP)... is pleased to report that key members of its scientific team have made a novel discovery indicating the potential of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) a naturally occurring non-psychotropic cannabinoid, to treat Huntington’s disease and other metabolic, neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases...."

"To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered “forward-looking statements,” as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995...

...that reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations....

...You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “hope,” “hypothesis,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes...."

..."Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements..."

..."Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements..."

Wow! So,this law, this "private securities litigation reform act of 1995"allows the corporation to use words that most people might rely upon, but under this law, you should NOT rely upon words such as described under this law as "forward-looking statements":

Now the urgency is on to find out how many elected officials in Vermont routinely use these words and phrases to deceive the voters of Vermont, if any!

Memorize this vocabulary list of "forward looking statements" legally allowed to potentially deceive you under the

private securities litigation reform act of 1995:

anticipate

believe

could

estimate

expect

forecast

goal

hope

hypothesis

intend

may

plan

potential

predict

project

should

strategy

will

would

- or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes.

Now, if someone uses the word "will", as in this product "will" do this or that, then wouldn't you believe them,

or at least have justifiable reliance on their statement that their product "will" do a particular thing?

This "private securities litigation reform act of 1995" allows corporations to tell you that something "will" occur, or "will" be done, or a product "will" perform as described; and then if the thing does not? They are not held liable!

