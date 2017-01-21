What is President Donald J. Trump's Position on Marijuana?

By CrisEricson2016 | Sat, January 21 2017

I am hoping our brand spanking new President, Donald Trump, will create a White House version of "The Apprentice", something like "Live at the White House" where President Donald Trump could fire his Chief of Staff frequently for unethical conduct or mis-spelling errors, or for coming back from lunch break reeking of marijuana smoke, even though marijuana is legal in Washington, D.C. - or will Donald Trump decide to allow employees of the White House to smoke a toke on lunch break? We need to know!

President Donald Trump could fire the Chef and Housekeeper as well, every time a tourist on the White House Tour stumbles upon one of those cockroaches the tourists laugh at, or silently shriek when they see them crawling, because their own homes have fewer pests.

Oh, and remember also, that marijuana is legal in Washington, D.C., so now the cockroaches have the munchies. The little bugs have more rights than you and I do in most states of the United States to inhale marijuana smoke and stash it in their little cockroach nests.

Remember also, now-a-days, the cockroaches could be fully automated spy robotic computer crawlers.

I will go further, and suggest that President Donald Trump entertain us by installing "live-cam" hidden video cameras around the White House so we can enjoy his staff humping each other in closets, and taking bribes from newspaper reporters, and smoking marijuana on the White House Lawn out back, because, of course, marijuana is legal in Washington, D.C. but not in most of the states we live in! What ever happened to the promise of all people being treated equally?

Of course, I want President Donald Trump to create the "President Donald Trump Pardon T.V. Show", to air weekly, with his television staff selecting the most picturesque, sexy, or downright scary looking convicts from prisons nationwide in the USA, as well as the mothers ripped from their babies and thrown into prison for mere marijuana possession.

President Trump could chose six finalists each week to be questioned by him in the Oval Office, in prison jump suits and chains, providing each one a couple minutes to explain why Mr. Trump should chose her or him to give the Pardon to.

Then, President Trump could send them back to prison for a month on a quest to do good by volunteering to help another inmate in some way, or by creating a profitable behind-bars business.

Each week, President Trump could grant one pardon, after airing hidden video camera footage of guards abusing prisoners on the bus on the way to the White House.

The group of prisoners selected for a possible pardon might inclue a murderer, a rapist, a white collar criminal who stole or embezzled millions, a heroin drug seller, a mere marijuana possession convict, and someone sentenced almost for life for a crime he or she was tried for "as an adult" but for which the crime committed was done as an under age minor child.

President Donald Trump should also hire musicians, some who will be stoned on marijuana because they need it for creative impulses, and after all, they will be in Washington, D.C. where marijuana is legal, to create a theme song for the show, something memorable, we can all sing along with each week, with a chorus about how they can smoke pot in Washington, D.C. and most of us can not, without terrible jeopardy.

"Die sonder sond is" (He that is without sin).

Cris Ericson