What is Unconstitutional About Today's New Federal Tax Law?

By CrisEricson2016 | Wed, December 20 2017

DEC. 20, 2017

To be signed by President Donald Trump; some sources claim he will wait until 2018 to sign it. It's Unclear When Trump Will Actually Sign the Tax Bill - Bloomberg"





H.R.1 - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 115th Congress (2017-2018)

This bill amends the Internal Revenue Code to reduce tax rates and modify policies, credits, and deductions for individuals and businesses.

With respect to INDIVIDUALS, the bill:

•replaces the seven existing tax brackets (10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35%, and 39.6%) with four brackets (12%, 25%, 35%, and 39.6%),

•increases the standard deduction,

•REPEALS THE DEDUCTION FOR PERSONAL EXEMPTIONS,

•establishes a 25% maximum rate on the business income of individuals,

•increases the child tax credit and establishes a new family tax credit,

•repeals the overall limitation on certain itemized deductions,

•limits the mortgage interest deduction for debt incurred after November 2, 2017, to mortgages of up to $500,000 (currently $1 million),

•repeals the deduction for state and local income or sales taxes not paid or accrued in a trade or business,

•REPEALS THE DEDUCTION FOR MEDICAL EXPENSES,

•consolidates and repeals several education-related deductions and credits,

•repeals the alternative minimum tax, and

•repeals the estate and generation-skipping transfer taxes in six years.

For BUSINESSES, the BILL:

•REDUCES THE CORPORATE TAX RATE from a maximum of 35% to a flat 20% rate(25% for personal services corporations),

•allows increased expensing of the costs of certain property,

•limits the deductibility of net interest expenses to 30% of the business's adjusted taxable income,

•repeals the work opportunity tax credit,

•terminates the exclusion for interest on private activity bonds,

•modifies or repeals various energy-related deductions and credits,

•modifies the taxation of foreign income, and

•imposes an excise tax on certain payments from domestic corporations to related foreign corporations.

The bill also repeals or modifies several additional credits and deductions for individuals and businesses.

WHY IS IT UNCONSITUTIONAL?

BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE SUPPOSED TO HAVE EQUAL PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW, AND THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES WROTE AN OPINION THAT CORPORATIONS ARE "PERSONS" SO THIS NEW TAX LAW IS UNCONSITUTIONAL BECAUSE IT GIVES DIFFERENT TAX BREAKS AND WRITE-OFFS TO CORPORATIONS THAN TO PERSONS!

All throughout human history the rich people find ways to write laws that help them GET RICHER while simultaneously

making poor people even poorer. History has just repeated itself, again.

This is what voters get when they vote for the candidate with the most money, rather than the candidate with the least money but the best ideas!

"When Did Companies Become People? Excavating The Legal Evolution- NPR"



"Are corporations people?

The U.S. Supreme Court says they are, at least for some purposes. And in the past four years, the high court has dramatically expanded corporate rights." ..." But corporations aren't mentioned anywhere in the Constitution, leaving the courts to determine what rights corporations have and which corporations have them." "From the moment the 14th Amendment was passed in 1868, lawyers for corporations, particularly railroad companies, wanted to use that 14th Amendment guarantee of equal protection to make sure that the states didn't unequally treat corporations"...

..."What the railroads sought was equal treatment under state tax laws"...

"If only there were some way to prove that corporations were not people," lamented the Daily Show's Jon Stewart. Maybe, he mused, we could show 'their inability to love.' "

"Corporations Are People, And They Have More Rights Than You" ...

Corporate Personhood, An Introduction - Reclaim Democracy!

"A clear introduction to Corporate Personhood, the legal doctrine which gives corporations constitutional protections originally intended for individuals."

How about Vermont Law School students getting together and starting a class action lawsuit for a class project to overturn this new law based on it being unconstitutional for some "persons" to have one set of tax rules entirely different than another set of individuals?