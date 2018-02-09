A Woman Driving Around Offering Her 13 Year Old Boy For Work Seems Wrong To Me; What Do You Think?

By CrisEricson2016 | Thu, February 08 2018

I don't like the fact that they crossed my snow covered icy driveway to go onto my porch and stick this note in my door.

I believe the boy is 12 1/2 or 13 and this may violate child labor laws. I do not want them to come back to my house.

I can not determine what town the telephone number represents, or if it is an unlisted cell phone.

The note they left says they want to help with shovelling.

I immediately went out and started up my snowblower and got the job done myself. I believe it would be a violation of child labor laws for an un-related child to use a snowblower on a non-farm residential property in the Town of Chester. Even if I am in error on child labor laws, this is innappropriate for this woman to drive around south eastern Vermont trying to put her young son out to work. That's my opinion.