A Woman Driving Around Offering Her 13 Year Old Boy For Work Seems Wrong To Me; What Do You Think?

I don't like the fact that they crossed my snow covered icy driveway to go onto my porch and stick this note in my door.
I believe the boy is 12 1/2 or 13 and this may violate child labor laws. I do not want them to come back to my house.
I can not determine what town the telephone number represents, or if it is an unlisted cell phone.
The note they left says they want to help with shovelling.
I immediately went out and started up my snowblower and got the job done myself. I believe it would be a violation of child labor laws for an un-related child to use a snowblower on a non-farm residential property in the Town of Chester. Even if I am in error on child labor laws, this is innappropriate for this woman to drive around south eastern Vermont trying to put her young son out to work. That's my opinion.
Seems GREAT to me
Shoveling is a great job for a 13 year old, just like mowing lawns. I wish we had more kids out offering to help. I bet there are many just sitting on couches twiddling their thumbs looking at screens that would be good at it.
Three cheers for the kids willing to do it, and for the moms and dads willing to help with transportation.
They even walked up over snow and ice to offer a phone number? That's determination!
Do 10 houses at $20 a pop and you've made some good, honest spending money. (Under the table and tax free, no less!) Do it for five snow storms and you've made $1000.
Send them to Cedar Street.
A long and honorable history
Kids have been going door to door offering to shovel snow for decades . My brothers did it in the 40s and 50s when the going rate was .50. My kids did it in the 80s - it's a great way for teens or preteens to make a little spending money and help out their neighbors. I don't imagine this boy was offering to use your snowblower but to actually clear your snow using a shovel.
We would be better off as a country if more kids were willing to be proactive and willing to do physical labor. It builds character and a strong work ethic.
Shoulda come to my house
I would have been glad to pay the kid to clear my driveway.
No problem?
I have no problem with a kid offering to shovel walks, I did it myself when I was a kid. It was a great source of extra spending money.
However, the presence of the mom disturbs me. What role does she play in the activity? Where is she when the kid is shoveling? Who gets to keep the money?
I don't think my mother even knew what I was doing.
It seems people, even
It seems people, even neighbors, aren't in a trustworthy atmosphere for a kid to feel comfortable going door to door as they were back in the early 70's when I grew up and when I put my snow shovel to work for a little spending green ($5- $10 a driveway & paths), so I can see a parent's apprehension these days of allowing solo long treks out into snow storms even though a shovel is a pretty good enough yard tool/line of defense if trouble came, especially when pumped up from shoveling.
But back then it was gratifying after pitching all that infinite white matter into mounds to hit ground zero and to experience a fair way to exchange labor for providing a paid, handy service without being taxed at the young age of 9 and 10 yrs. Kind of like all the work that goes into producing a little maple syrup from all that sap, the end product is divine and you own it!
I think kids need to become detached from the allure of modern SM devices long enough to fill their lungs with fresh Vermont air and works some muscles other than those of texting digits and show a little responsibility. How many kids have come by your house to offer a shoveling service, I've had one in 18 yrs here in Brattleboro, too bad it used to be a competitive field back in the day and there is still a need I'm sure as long as the snow flys?