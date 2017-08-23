The Wonderful Chip Card

By cgrotke | Wed, August 23 2017

It’s more secure. It’s easier. It’s faster. Those were some of the claims of the innovators that brought us the chip card. You know, the bank card with the special chip embedded in it?

Early on, the chip card readers didn’t work. I would frequently be behind the early adopters at a supermarket when they’d try to use them. At the start, the readers weren’t set up, but even once they got going they had problems. Frequent re-trying of the card, or a call to a manager, would sometimes get it to work. Other times customers would simply dump their purchase and walk out in frustration.

Eventually the readers started working, but they are slow and clunky. They choose to yell at you - do not remove your card! - rather than apologize for the wait they inflict. It takes longer than before.

The choice of using debit or credit seems to be gone, at least from some locations. I never liked signing pieces of paper everywhere I bought something, so I was a fan of saying “debit” and just punching in my PIN number. Now I say “debit” and often have to sign pieces of paper, adding more time and scraps of useless paper.

At least it is more secure! Or is it? I was just notified by the bank that my brand new, secure chip card would be replaced. Two local, unidentified merchants had had security breaches on the scale that card replacement was the only option. This is just a few months after issuing the chip card in the first place.

I’m all for improvements, especially in security, but I’m not seeing the value of this. How exactly is this better for me?

"Mastercard, Visa, American Express.

I ain't got nuthin' 'against no credit cards,

but the cash is the best."

- Chuck Brown.