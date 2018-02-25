By jay janson | Sun, February 25 2018

World Sees Florida’s 17 as a Tiny Backfire! Invading Armed Americans Kill Millions of Kids by jay janson

American college kids only asking for stricter gun laws, should instead ask Iraqis, Libyans, Afghanistani, Somali, and Yemeni what to do about Americans killing Americans, and they will answer, stop invading and killing our people; ask Vietnamese, Koreans, Laotians, Cambodians, Panamanians, Dominicans, Cubans & Grenadines, and they will advise to stop praising GIs sent to kill us as heroes even when they failed to kill enough.



Another school shooting massacre. Of course everyone is shocked and saddened. But why is it not expected that occasionally an armed American will turn on his own? Violence and heroic gun play is in the air children breath in the USA.

"... I really believe that even if we had better gun control laws and better mental health, that we would still be the sort of sick and twisted violent people that we've been for hundreds of years, that it's something that's just in our craw, just in our DNA. And to get that out of our DNA is going to take a lot more than passing a bill in D.C. That's not going to do it. … "Guns don't kill people, Americans kill people," because that's what we do. We invade countries. We send drones in to kill civilians. We've got five wars going on right now where our soldiers are killing people--I mean, five that we know of,” said Michael Moore, in a video he made just a few hours after the news of the Newtown school massacre broke.

Everyone in socialist Cuba has a gun issued by the Cuban government to use in case of another US invasion, but in Cuba, gun crime is virtually nonexistent. Maybe that’s because Cuba’s kids don’t invade other people’s countries. In Cuba there is no killer role models such as there are in the USA, where members of the military are hailed in US media as heroic for ‘serving their country’ in other people’s country, more often than not, uninvited and in mortal combat with its citizens trying to expel them. Just as there are laws against breaking into someone else's house, there are laws against invading someone else's country.[1] Just as there are laws against murder, there are laws against genocide.[2]

Grown up children in the USA, who join the military are expected to be ready to go overseas and kill when told (to “maintain America’s unjust predatory investments,” preached Martin Luther King in his 1967 world shaking sermon Beyond Vietnam - a Time to Break Silence).[3]

In his box office hit movie Bowling for Columbine, film maker Michael Moore gave the people of the United States the most astounding in depth killer DNA wake up film ever made, but it went in one ear and out the other into obscurity, so thorough is commercial mass media disinformation and psyop of fright, materialism, egoism and fascination with violence.

"There exists in this country a callous, corrupt and corrupting shadow industry that sells, and sows, violence against its own people through vicious, violent video games with names like Bulletstorm, Grand Theft Auto, Mortal Kombat and Splatterhouse. And here's one: it's called Kindergarten Killers. It's been online for 10 years, said National Rifle Association spokesperson in a NRA December 21st 2012, Press Conference. [reported in the Hartford Courant]

And the NRA spokesperson continued:

Then there's the blood-soaked slasher films like "American Psycho" and "Natural Born Killers" that are aired like propaganda loops on "Splatterdays" and every day, and a thousand music videos that portray life as a joke and murder as a way of life. And then they have the nerve to call it "entertainment."

But is that what it really is? Isn't fantasizing about killing people as a way to get your kicks really the filthiest form of pornography? How have our nations priorities gotten so far out of order? Think about it. In a race to the bottom, media conglomerates compete with one another to shock, violate and offend every standard of civilized society by bringing an ever-more-toxic mix of reckless behavior and criminal cruelty into our homes -- every minute of every day of every month of every year. A child growing up in America witnesses 16,000 murders and 200,000 acts of violence by the time he or she reaches the ripe old age of 18.

And throughout it all, too many in our national media ... their corporate owners ... and their stockholders ... act as silent enablers, if not complicit co-conspirators. Rather than face their own moral failings, the media demonize lawful gun owners, amplify their cries for more laws and fill the national debate with misinformation and dishonest thinking that only delay meaningful action and all but guarantee that the next atrocity is only a news cycle away."'

"We care about our money, so we protect our banks with armed guards. American airports, office buildings, power plants, courthouses -- even sports stadiums -- are all protected by armed security.

We care about the President, so we protect him with armed Secret Service. Members of Congress work in offices surrounded by armed Capitol Police officers.

Yet when it comes to the most beloved, innocent and vulnerable members of the American family -- our children -- we as a society leave them utterly defenseless,

Politicians pass laws for Gun-Free School Zones. They issue press releases bragging about them. They post signs advertising them. And in so doing, they tell every insane killer in America that schools are their safest place to inflict maximum mayhem with minimum risk." Ergo the NRA call for armed guards in every school in America that don't have them, or enough of them, already.

In order to round out this deadly and horrific description of the promotion of ‘gun play’ in American society by an National Rifle Association spokesperson, we must remember that the National Rifle Association lobbies the US Congress so successfully against gun control that it is the NRA that indeed makes sure that there are more guns than there are adults in the USA. According to the Congressional Research Service, as of 2009 there were roughly twice as many guns per capita in the United States as there were in 1968. The NRA has a financial interest in the sale and proliferation of guns. Blocking any legal effort to lessen the availability and amount of guns in the USA just makes it easier for anyone planning a massacre to arm himself.

Since Cubans don’t shoot each other although they each have a gun, the NRA spokesperson and shooting massacres researcher Michael Moore must be right. Guns don’t kill people! Americans kill people with guns! When Americans kill millions in other peoples beloved countries, Americans don’t care much, and its not reported much on TV, but when increasingly Americans kill Americans, that is worthy of televised concern.

What Can Be Done?

What can be done, and where to start doing something about Americans murdering and mass murdering using guns to kill people, not only the relatively few Americans in the USA, but the many millions of children, women and men Americans kill overseas with guns, including guns of great fire power, missiles and bombs of all sizes and types?

American college kids only asking for stricter gun laws, should instead ask Iraqis, Libyans, Afghanistani, Somali, and Yemeni what to do about Americans killing Americans, and they will answer, just first stop invading and killing our people and then pay compensation for the lives taken, the destruction and the injuries; ask Vietnamese, Koreans, Laotians, Cambodians, Panamanians, Dominicans, Cubans and Grenadines, and they will advise to stop praising your GIs that were sent to kill us and calling them heroes even when they didn’t kill enough of us and lost, and of course USA should pay for the death and damage they caused us.

Going to the Source of All the Killing - Following the Money Trail Back to Its Source - Something First World Dissident Writers Rarely do.

1816, Thomas Jefferson declared:

"I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, already they have raised up a money aristocracy, the issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people to whom it properly belongs."

A Survey of Investment Banking as the Source of All America's Wars (the source in turn of the US killing society.)

In Jefferson’s time, the New England Banks ran the genocidal African slave trade. Shortly thereafter land banks throughout the United States ran the genocidal wars against the nations of Native Americans, then the genocidal wars for half of Mexico and the entire Philippine Islands, and the genocidal sacking of China’s capital, Peking. The Federal Reserve (a set of private banks) was secretly planned and established to allow for massive genocidal loan sharking of the First World War and then enforcing its genocidal continuance for an extra year and half.

In 1933, the last wealthy aristocratic insider US president, Franklin Roosevelt confided:

“The real truth of the matter is, as you, and I know, that a financial element in the larger centers has owned the Government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson.”[4] (Jackson was president a century earlier than Roosevelt).

American banking facilitated the enormous investments and joint venturing of nearly all US top corporations with a prostate Nazi Germany to build its Wehrmacht up to the world’s most powerful military in less the first seven years Hitler was in power in open breach of the Versailles Treaty prohibitions of German rearmament. This was openly aimed at the communist Soviet Union.[5] The mega enormous profits from the Second World War made Wall Street owned USA the wealthy single superpower. During the post-war period of nominal de-colonialization until now, few former colonies of the European and American empires have escaped neocolonial regime change wars as the genocidal and racist capitalist speculative investment banking imperialists had civil wars created to justify military interventions to maintain their economic plundering power everywhere. The genocide of USA imperialism using NATO and subservient United Nations military continues as part of the over five centuries long savage viking like speculative investment banking led genocide of white colonialism.

Tackling the Source of Wars: Private Capitalist Speculative Investment Bankers As Documented Throughout American History

We are on the right track in sourcing war, identifying, and exposing, eventually disempowering and prosecuting consorting speculative investment bankers and preventing further mass murder, mass maiming and destruction:

Major-General Smedley Butler (1881-1940), the most decorated Marine in U.S. history, twice decorated with the Medal of Honor. Seventy-five years ago, retired Gen. Butler confessed to having been a “high class muscleman for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism.” His 1935 published “War is a Racket” begins with, A racket is best described as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small ‘inside’ group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes.

A racket is best described as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small ‘inside’ group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes. A racket is best described as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small ‘inside’ group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes.

There isn’t a trick in the racketeering bag that the military gang is blind to. Like all the members of the military profession, I never had a thought of my own until I left the service. My mental faculties remained in suspended animation while I obeyed the orders of higher-ups.

I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. The record of racketeering is long. I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1909-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras “right” for American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927, I helped see to it that Standard Oil went its way unmolested....

America's most well known economist, Thorstein Veblen, assumed depression to be the normal condition in a business-enterprise economy, to be relieved by war and expansion abroad. He described capitalism's unsustainability and its destiny to fail and cause continued suffering. In 1922, Veblen wrote, "The current situation in America is by way of being something of a psychiatrical clinic... Perhaps the commonest and plainest evidence of ... unbalanced mentality is to be seen in a certain fearsome and feverish credulity with which a large proportion of Americans are affected.... There is a visible lack of composure and logical coherence, both in what they will believe and in what they are ready to do about it. The fabric of credit and capitalization is essentially a fabric of concerted make-believe resting on the routine credulity of the business community at large.” Veblen saw the modern business leader as essentially a latter-day predatory warrior - transformed, armed, and clothed in a fashion that enables him to dominate modern society.[6]

Today, American led wars are a serious trillion dollar international business. Yet for their addiction to commercial television (for decades CIA supervised), most Americans continue to keep their eye on the president of the U.S., as if the powerful investors of the war establishment were allowing him to be his own man.

It is written in the Bible, "Those that live by the sword, die by the sword" Their children as well? one might ask.

Most Americans, or at least those addicted to their TV screens, might not see what the Third World and even America’s European allied peoples see clearly. For the millions of kids killed by invading armed Americans, the Third and Second World see that the seventy-seven mercilessly slain in Florida last week were the result of American fire power backfiring on its own kids and teachers. While a United States, going broke, is constantly increasing the use of its overgrown military to maintain its investment privileges abroad, its children back home are more often being cut down during childhood.

Thanks to the ever more miraculous new personal communication and information technology, ordinary citizens in our Third World representing 6/7th of humanity will soon unite against the genocide and plundering of the First World.

When the US and Europe lose economic hegemony for the rise of China[7], and other nations of enormous populations, the United Nations will be reconstituted into a more democratic organization with courts that will adjudicate a plethora of lawsuits for the compensation, reparations and indemnity for tens of millions of deaths and hundreds of millions of injuries, mega massive destruction of property and enormous thefts of natural resources, that will make past, present and future investment in the illegal and genocidal use of national armies, secret services and publicly owned broadcasting and telecasting frequencies, unprofitable.[8]

China will lead the non Caucasian populated nations which represent six-sevenths of humanity out of this age of European and European descendent colonial imperialism within ten or twenty years. Everyone, everywhere, should try to end the era of colonial genocide earlier than it will end in any case. Americans killing Americans as Europeans killed each other in two world wars is the finale of those five centuries of white folks banking created genocide. The human specie so phenomenally intelligent as shown in outer space exploration and in ever more astounding discoveries in medicine, will soon end this period of profitable genocide for a relatively small group of insane speculative investment bankers of Western de-civilization.

End Notes

1.

Here below copied are the very clear Nuremberg Principles of International Law, which former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark unequivocally states are part of the law of the land by Article Six of the US Constitution.

Principle I

"Any person who commits an act which constitutes a crime under international law is responsible therefore and liable to punishment."

Principle II

"The fact that an internal law does not impose a penalty for an act which constitutes a crime under international law does not relieve the person who committed the act from responsibility under international law."

Principle III

"The fact that a person who committed an act which constitutes a crime under international law acted as Head of State or responsible government official does not relieve him from responsibility under international law."

This paraphrases to, "even if you are head of state you still can be tried under international law."

Principle IV

The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him".

This principle could be paraphrased as follows: "It is not an acceptable excuse to say 'I was just following my superior's orders'".

Principle V

"Any person charged with a crime under international law has the right to a fair trial on the facts and law."

Principle VI "The crimes hereinafter set out are punishable as crimes under international law:

(a) Crimes Against Peace:

(i) Planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression or a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or assurances;

(c) Crimes Against Humanity:

Murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation and other inhumane acts done against any civilian population,

Principle VII

"Complicity in he commission of a crime against peace " or a crime against humanity as set forth in Principle VI is a crime under international law.

2.

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 9 December 1948 as General Assembly Resolution 260. The Convention entered into force on 12 January 1951.[1] It defines genocide in legal terms,

..any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

3.

http://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/mlkatimetobreaksilence.htm

No one will regret spending the time to read King’s blistering condemnation of America’s war on and in Vietnam.

4.

- President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in a letter to Colonel Edward House, who had been advisor to President Wilson, October 34, 1933

5.

Hitler had made his intentions clear in his Mein Kampf about invading Eastward.

and hatred of communists. In the US, the ruling class failing the nation in deep depression, was afraid of the successful socialist Soviet Union being a model for angry citizens in America, Europe and in the colonial powers occupied nations. The was propaganda of fear dubbed the ‘Red Scare’ and the excuse for building up Nazi Germany was ‘only as Bulwark against the USSR.’

6.

The Theory of the Leisure Class 1898

* As the Council for the Defense pointed out in summation, not only the leading figures of the German financial-industrial-complex should have been indicted but the even more guilty big investors from around the world led by wealthy Americans and American corporations () that supported Hitler and invested heavily in building prostate Nazi Germany up to number one military power knowing precisely what Hitler had always announced as his intentions and plans for Jews, communists and the Soviet Union. (Ford, DuPont, Rockefeller, Bush, Kennedy, Harriman, Dulles, etc. and almost every single major US corporation)

7.

"According to conservative estimates, by 2017, China will overtake the United States as the world's largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere. The full social, cultural and political repercussions of China's ascendancy will be felt sooner. In the coming decades, the West will be confronted with the fact that its systems, institutions and values are no longer the only ones on offer." [When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques] Also, Nobel Laureate in Economics Joseph Stilitz writes of this being “The Chinese Century.”

8. [see Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign for pertinent laws] click here http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com

This will eventually be the most effective brake on the misuse of guns.

Jay Janson, who lived and performed in Korea, Vietnam and China for sixteen years, is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden, Germany Vietnam and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) http://kingcondemneduswars. blogspot.com/ and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http:// prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumani tynow.blogspot.com/ featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.

Jay spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, with Dan Tai-Son, Tchaikovsky Competition First Prize winner, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, US ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with kind Buddhist equanimity.