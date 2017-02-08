Your Old Car Can't Pass the New Inspection Law? Turn it into a Gardening Green House!

By CrisEricson2016 | Wed, February 08 2017

While the Vermont state legislature might come up with another new proposed marijuana legalization bill, Vermonters who are low income are struggling with the new vehicle inspection law.

I would suggest that all old cars and vans which will not meet inspection requirements can be used to create a new product line: old vans and cars can be re-created into green houses, and meet requirements, if marijuana is legalized, for secure locked growing facilities.

If you've researched low cost green houses you might have found them priced at about $1,000. So, don't send your old car or van to the junk yard, take out the seats or at least remove the foam rubber seat cushions, and install buckets of soil, and you'll be all ready for Vermont's new marijuana law, if it should happen.

Remember to face the car or van south, and water your plants daily, then re-lock it.

If the state of Vermont doesn't come up with a marijuana legalization law, then use your new car green house to grow tomatoes.

If you are never going to drive it again, put it to good use.

A greenhouse made with a frame and plastic covering can be smashed in high winds or crushed by snow. I think all the cars and vans that are not going to pass inspection after the vehicle law changes in March, can be used to create new jobs turning old vehicles into unique garden green houses.

Ps. My car runs great, the engine is smooth as a kitten and only has 139,000 miles on it, but she won't pass inspection this Spring due to under-carriage rust. I am looking for a Van under $2,000. with only the 2 front seats and no passenger seats in back, like a painter's work van. I'll keep my dear old car and use her as a garden green house. 1-802-289-1000 Cris Ericson, text messages only, no voice messages. I will not buy a van until April because my car runs great. I can't even find a mechanic to repair the under-carriage rust. What kind of a state is this?