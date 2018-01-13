Anderson Cooper Lets Out The Stops Responding to Trump on Haiti

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjIsrpAg3JE
After describing the strength, determination, and courage of Haitians digging with bare and blooded hands through rubble to save strangers with no help from their government or from the outside. He describes seeing children, including a 5 year old boy, pulled from the rubble:
"Do you know what strength it takes to survive on rainwater, buried under concrete, a 5 year-old boy for seven days?
"Haitians slap your hand hard when they shake your hand. They look you in the eye, they don't blink. They stand tall and they have dignity. It's a dignity many in this Whitehouse could learn from. It's a dignity the president with all his money and all his power could learn from as well.
"On the anniversary of the earthquake, on this day when the president has said what he has said about Haitians, we hope that people of Haiti wherever they are listening from, in Port-au-Prince, Jacmel, In Bainet, in Miami and elsewhere: We hope they know that our thoughts are with them and our love is with them as well."
"with no help from their government"
The Haitians helped as many as
their fellow countrymen and women
and children to survive
as they could with their bare,
bloodied hands.
Now, I ask the Democrats in Vermont,
and everyone else
who is criticizing President Donal Trump:
When a government of a Country
provides no help to earthquake victims,
is that
or is that not,
a "shithole" Country?
Couldn't the Democrats and others
have "won"
the "Art of the Deal"
by saying to President Donald Trump,
"Yes, Mr. President,
we agree that some of these are "shithole" Countries,
and therefore we ask you to agree with us
that it is time to sit down together at the table
and talk about immigration reform,
in full consideration of the facts
that some of these "shithole" Countries
have wars between various factions and groups
going on inside with regular people at the
crosshairs getting injured;
and some of these "shithole" Countries
abuse women and beat them and don't
give them equal rights;
and some of these "shithole" Countries
put little girls up on the kitchen
table and cut off their clitoris
so that they will have no sexy feelings
or desire boys their own age
when they are forced to get
married at 13 to an older man in the village;
and some of these "shithole" Countries
have no adequate medical resources or
treatment for their citizens left
suffering with diseases;
so, Yes, Mr. President Donald Trump,
we agree with you 100%,
some of these Countries in Africa
and elsewhere are "shithole" Countries
so please sit at the table with us
and discuss what we can do to help them.
Thank you, President Donald Trump,
for speaking the truth about the conditions
in some African Countries and some other
Countries with inadequate emergency help
like Haiti, Thank you for being brave
enough to call a "shithole" a "shithole".
That's why you were voted into Office,
President Donald Trump,
we got tired of other candidates putting
frosting on rotten cakes.
Why can't Democrats just AGREE with President Donald Trump
that some of these Countries have problems and
sit down at the table and work out a deal to help them?
