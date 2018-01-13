Anderson Cooper Lets Out The Stops Responding to Trump on Haiti

By SK-B | Sat, January 13 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjIsrpAg3JE

After describing the strength, determination, and courage of Haitians digging with bare and blooded hands through rubble to save strangers with no help from their government or from the outside. He describes seeing children, including a 5 year old boy, pulled from the rubble:

"Do you know what strength it takes to survive on rainwater, buried under concrete, a 5 year-old boy for seven days?

"Haitians slap your hand hard when they shake your hand. They look you in the eye, they don't blink. They stand tall and they have dignity. It's a dignity many in this Whitehouse could learn from. It's a dignity the president with all his money and all his power could learn from as well.

"On the anniversary of the earthquake, on this day when the president has said what he has said about Haitians, we hope that people of Haiti wherever they are listening from, in Port-au-Prince, Jacmel, In Bainet, in Miami and elsewhere: We hope they know that our thoughts are with them and our love is with them as well."