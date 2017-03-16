Climate Change Skepticism From A Leftist

By scrispe | Thu, March 16 2017

The fear mongering around climate change needs to stop.

Here are 10 reasons I have always been skeptical of climate change theory:

1) Humans like to believe we know it all and have the answers. The weather is massively complicated involving a multitude of factors and variables. We as a human species are more primitive than we like to believe we are. We often do reprehensible things and can barely take care of each other. Look at the Syrian Civil War, our last Presidential election, the fact that there is still so much racism that we have to say Black Lives Matter in 2017, homophobia, and wage inequality as just some examples that we humans aren't as enlightened and intelligent as we like to think we are. Therefore, I struggle to believe even our best scientists really grasp something as massively complex as the weather.

2) The weather ebbs and flows. It always has. Extreme weather events are nothing new, they have been a part of history forever. The floods of 1927, 1938, the Tri-State Tornado, The Blizzard of 1888 are just some of thousands of examples.

3) Science is always updating, amending and improving. If you had visited Thomas Jefferson's Monticello library around the year 1800, his collection of books was regarded to be some of the best and accepted texts of the day, taken as fact. Thomas Jefferson might have even said "the debate is over" regarding a principal as he pulled a book from his shelf. Now we know that considerable parts of what was in that library have been disproved, updated, amended or debunked.

4) Almost everything should be continually questioned and inquired about. Critical thinking is a powerful weapon against ignorance. It is a huge red flag when climate alarmists shut down debate by saying "The debate is over..." or try to suppress questioning. This reminds me of Stephen Miller from a few weeks ago when he said "The powers of the President to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.” Scary. Critically thinking and questioning are how we become smarter and more enlightened as humans.

5) The media has an economic incentive in embellishing climate change, because bad news gets attention and sells.

6) Climate change often manifests and operates as a business industry heavily motivated by money just like other capitalist business industries.

7) The weather in Vermont and winters seem absolutely fine from my experience and perspective, and if anything have actually gotten colder over the course of my lifetime.

8) Of course we should get off dependence on oil/fossil fuels and seek newer renewable energy resources. Fracking is terrible. These are old technologies and newer, better ones exist which we have failed to take advantage of. We should not pollute and we should take care of the Earth and our environment because it's the right thing to do, not because we are scared into doing so.

9) Already some climate changes predictions have shown to be wrong, and the theory has evolved over the past 10+ years. It will likely continue to evolve.

10) Overpopulation taxes the Earth more than any amount of recycling you could ever do, and any number of Prius' you could ever drive. Have fewer (or no) children. Adopt.

Spencer C.