"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 24 guests online.

Online users

  • Deniseglo

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion

Norwegian: No Thank You, President Trump.


By SK-B | Mon, January 15 2018

Today, Norway is one of the richest countries in the world, and we will not give up on our cradle-to-grave welfare. Our parental leave is a generous year, kindergarten is cheap, and our higher education is free. Health care is also free forevery Norwegian citizen. Our society strives to be tolerant. Every political party promotes liberal values,gender-equality and human rights. The plumber´s son goes to school with the CEO´s daughter, and social mobility is high. Hence, our leaders have diverse backgrounds and anyone could meet the NATO secretary general skiing in the woods or our Prime Minister at the supermarket doing her own grocery shopping.

So instead of trying to import our whiteness, the US President should try letting some of our ideals in. 

[link to full article] Norwegians aren't likely to move to the US, even if they're welcome

Norwegians aren&#39;t likely to move to the US, even if they&#39;re welcome

US President Donald Trump meets Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House on Wednesday.

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on January 15, 2018 - 12:38pm. #

Better TV, too

Norway also is home to something called SlowTV, which is great. They have some really long TV programs that show, say, a train ride from Bergen to Oslo, or a trip up a river through locks. These are 9-12 hour programs. Others include how to make and sit by a fire, or a day-long knitting fest.

It's very relaxing, somewhat educational, and an excellent use of the airwaves. I think some are available on YouTube.

Imagine if there were no talking head news shows, and just relaxing views of interesting people and places.

 

Upcoming Events

Mon, Jan 15

Tue, Jan 16

Wed, Jan 17

Thu, Jan 18

Fri, Jan 19

Sat, Jan 20

Mon, Jan 22

Tue, Jan 23

Wed, Jan 24

Thu, Jan 25

Fri, Jan 26

Sat, Jan 27

more

iBrattleboro Poll

The most influential (recent) President of the US is/was

Choices