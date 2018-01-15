Norwegian: No Thank You, President Trump.

Today, Norway is one of the richest countries in the world, and we will not give up on our cradle-to-grave welfare. Our parental leave is a generous year, kindergarten is cheap, and our higher education is free. Health care is also free forevery Norwegian citizen. Our society strives to be tolerant. Every political party promotes liberal values,gender-equality and human rights. The plumber´s son goes to school with the CEO´s daughter, and social mobility is high. Hence, our leaders have diverse backgrounds and anyone could meet the NATO secretary general skiing in the woods or our Prime Minister at the supermarket doing her own grocery shopping.
So instead of trying to import our whiteness, the US President should try letting some of our ideals in.
[link to full article] Norwegians aren't likely to move to the US, even if they're welcome
US President Donald Trump meets Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House on Wednesday.
Better TV, too
Norway also is home to something called SlowTV, which is great. They have some really long TV programs that show, say, a train ride from Bergen to Oslo, or a trip up a river through locks. These are 9-12 hour programs. Others include how to make and sit by a fire, or a day-long knitting fest.
It's very relaxing, somewhat educational, and an excellent use of the airwaves. I think some are available on YouTube.
Imagine if there were no talking head news shows, and just relaxing views of interesting people and places.