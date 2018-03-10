President Donald Trump & Kim Jong Un's Big Success is Robert Mueller's Bone to Chew On!

By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, March 09 2018

Look at our future, and our past, simultaneously!

President Richard Nixon opened the doors to trade with China, and a peaceful relationship with them. Then he got Impeached!

Robert Mueller, who is trying everything he can possibly do to hound, stalk, harrass and Impeach President Donald Trump, will seize upon news stories implying that there is some connection between President Donald Trump and North Korea and Russia, and then Robert Mueller will try to extradite Kim Jong Un before a federal grand jury so Robert Mueller can drive tiny splinters into Kim Jong Un.

Robert Mueller will cite common math: If A = B, and if B = C, then A = C; and therefore, fat funny haired Kim Jong Un will be dragged into Robert Mueller's totally bogus and exhausting and petty investigation.

After all is said and done, there is nothing more "Russian" than Robert Mueller himself, in the way that he has conducted his investigation.

https://www.historians.org/about-aha-and-membership/aha-history-and-arch... s/pamphlets/our-russian-ally/how-much-personal-freedom-in-russia

..."Russians lack our civil liberties. If we want to look at Russia realistically..." ..."The Communist Party is the only legal party and the right of political association is forbidden to other groups."....

https://www.politico.com/story/2018/03/09/trump-kim-jong-un-meeting-reaction-448758

China, Russia supportive of Trump's North Korea meeting - POLITICO ..."President Donald Trump's announced plan to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has earned a warm reception from China and Russia, the two major nations with the closest ties to the otherwise isolated communist state."...

http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/kim-jong-un-donald-trump-visit-north... ar-test-a8247026.html

..."will certainly rival the Reagan-Gorbachev summits that heralded the end of the Cold War..." ..."Donald Trump, the great dealmaker...journeys to Pyongyang... It would make Nixon’s 1972 trip to China look like a coach trip to Stow-on-the-Wold.".... ..." The eccentric hairstyles favoured by both men. The playful comparison of the respective sizes of their nuclear buttons (“you show me yours first”)."...

President Donald Trump has just opened the doors to a possible peaceful relationship with North Korea; so what shocked me in talk radio news announcements last night, was that right away the hosts were comparing President Donald Trump with former President Richard Nixon, and wondering if, after President Donald Trump achieves this wonderful political peace between the United States of America and North Korea, will some spoil sport, jealous of his success, nit pick and pry and tear the fabric of the United States of America apart by Impeaching President Donald Trump?

Talks bombshell sets up stunning Kim-Trump summit CNN

https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/09/politics/donald-trump-kim-jong-un-north-korea/index.html

"President Donald Trump's stunning decision to meet Kim Jong Un sets up the prospect of the most mind-boggling diplomatic summit in modern history." The Opening of China, Richard Nixon Foundation

https://www.nixonfoundation.org/exhibit/the-opening-of-china/

"Through carefully coordinated public and private signals to China's leadership, President Nixon aimed to establish a new strategic framework." President Nixon Goes to China

http://www.americaslibrary.gov/jb/modern/jb_modern_nixchina_1.html

President Nixon Goes to Chin February 21, 1972. "Today, the U.S. has an open-trade policy with China which means goods are traded freely between the two countries, but it wasn't always this way" "U.S. President Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to China (officially the People's Republic of China or PRC) was an important strategic and diplomatic overture that marked the culmination of the Nixon administration's resumption of harmonious relations between the United States and China." Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to China - Wikipedia

