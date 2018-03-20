"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 47 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion

Thank You John Allen!


By Timmy | Mon, March 19 2018

Over the past year as I served on the Selectboard, I had the pleasure of working with and getting to know John Allen. When I first joined the board, I fully expected to butt heads with John over many issues, and while we sometimes did disagree, not once did we do so with acrimony. It quickly became clear to me that we shared a love for Brattleboro, and that while we might come at problems from different viewpoints, we could usually arrive together at solutions that were best for our town.

John’s extensive history of service to Brattleboro helped with this board’s ‘institutional memory’, his knowledge as a contractor was invaluable for some nitty-gritty decisions, and his strong connection to our community was evident in everything from his support of Stanley Lynde and wife Laura, to our ongoing efforts to finally construct a skatepark in town. John was also very kind and helpful to me as I navigated many of the Selectboard expectations and tasks during my first year.

On behalf of our Selectboard and our entire town, I want to thank John for his 8 years of service on the board, his straightforward candor, quick-witted humor and irrepressible enthusiasm for Brattleboro. I will miss sitting next to him with his cringe-worthy dad jokes and reassuring smile as we tackled some very serious issues for the town. I hope very much that John will continue to serve Brattleboro in other ways, because he makes the Selectboard, and indeed all of Brattleboro, richer for his presence here.

 

Thanks, John.

- Tim Wessel, Brattleboro Selectboard

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Which should Brattleboro have?

Choices