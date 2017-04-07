Applicants Sought For Forestry Scholarship

By Windham Regiona... | Fri, April 07 2017

The Windham Regional Woodlands Association (WRWA) is currently seeking scholarship applications from Windham County high school seniors or college students interested in forestry or an allied field (e.g., wildlife management). WRWA will award one $3,000 scholarship for the Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 semesters ($1,500 per semester) to a Windham County resident attending or about to enroll in a two- or four-year college program in Forest Management or a related major. The deadline for applications is May 15, 2017.

For more information, email WRWA at windhamwoodlands@gmail.com or go to our website, www.windhamwoodlands.org, and click on Scholarships.