"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Other

Brattleboro VFW Closed Thursday


By Not Signed In | Thu, February 09 2017

The Brattleboro VFW will be closed Thursday due to the weather

- Brattleboro VFW

»

iBrattleboro Poll

My family traces its roots back to the continent(s) of

Choices