"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » News & Information » Other

A Christmas Story


By tomaidh | Mon, December 25 2017

This happened to me quite a few years ago.

I left Wardsboro about noon on Xmas Day to visit my sister in Ct.

I figured I’d gas up in West Dover, on the way.

My mistake. All the gas stations were closed.

Wilmington, too.

Not worried, I was sure I could fill up in North Adams or Pittsfield.

Wrong again.

Now I’m in trouble. Not enough gas to get down there; not enough to get back home.

Aha!

If I stop in gas stations on the way and drain what’s left in the hoses, I’ll make it!

I was on my fifth or sixth gas station when the “Fuzz” showed up. Oops!

I explained what I was doing and why.

He told me to get in my car. I was thinking, like petty larceny or something.

He got in his. Then he came out and walked over to me.

“I called the owner. He’ll be here in about 10 minutes with the keys to fill you up.

By the way, the gas is on us.

Merry Christmas!.”

