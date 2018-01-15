"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Merciless Indian Savages


By tomaidh | Sun, January 14 2018

Quote: "He has...endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions."

 Who said it and where is it published? No fair googling the sentence or the title-that's too easy. I was astonished when I learned the source.

Comments | 1

Submitted by cgrotke on January 15, 2018 - 12:01pm. #

Hmmm

Unfortunately, that could be many people.

Seems like it might have been said between the Revolutionary War and maybe the Civil War. I'm guessing it is someone we all look up to, so... maybe Washington or Jefferson? (I'm following the 'no looking it up' rule...)

 

