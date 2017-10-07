"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 31 guests online.

Online users

  • MarkTwain
  • tomaidh

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Other

NY Bridges


By tomaidh | Sat, October 07 2017

The iconic Tappan Zee Bridge, crossing the Hudson at its widest part about 25 miles north of midtown Manhattan, just closed after 60 years of service.

 A replacement bridge, the New Tappan Zee Bridge, ((costing about $4 billion) has been placed into service,
although it will not be completely finished until next June.

For comparison, the George Washington Bridge, connecting Fort Washington in upper Manhattan to Fort Lee, NJ opened 86 years ago in October 1931. It is still in service.

55 years ago, a lower level, locally known as the Martha Washington Bridge was completed.

The Brooklyn Bridge, which is still in service, was opened in 1883 (134 years ago).

For the record:

Tappan Zee lasted 60 years

George Washington still going strong after 86 years.

Brooklyn Bridge going well for 134 years.

Progress is our most important product.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The number of people required for a "good crowd" at a typical Brattleboro event is

Choices