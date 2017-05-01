"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

Home » News & Information » Other

Obscene Picture?


By tomaidh | Sun, April 30 2017

What say you?

»

Comments | 4

Submitted by KAlden on May 1, 2017 - 8:56am. #

Isn't this a picture of a

Isn't this a picture of a lamp? What is obscene about that? I don't understand what point you're trying to make. Or maybe there is no point? Odd.

 
Submitted by spinoza on May 1, 2017 - 10:28am. #

"Negative Space"

I'm guessing, hoping, the point is that vision is subjective. One can see, either by conditioning or disposition, a lamp or a crotch. One can see fascism or democracy, benevolence or venality, in the same social landscape.

Ok, so now what?

 
Submitted by tomaidh on May 1, 2017 - 10:31am. #

Bingo!

You got it right

 
Submitted by tomaidh on May 1, 2017 - 10:33am. #

Eye of the beholder

Not everybody sees a lamp. It may be gender-specific.

 

