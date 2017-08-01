By tomaidh | Tue, August 01 2017

I recently heard an official denouncing Russia as our “Enemy”.

When and how did that happen?

I thought the cold war was over with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“Russia threatens no U.S. vital interest” Pat Buchanan

Could this provide the answer:

“In order to rally people, governments need enemies. They want us to be afraid, to hate, so we will rally behind them. Andif they do not have a real enemy, they will invent one in order to mobilize us”

Thich Nhat Hanh

Or this:

Unhealedpain creates a ‘victim’ mentality, in which we are constantly searching for an

external enemy to blast with our repressed rage. We project this rage onto a

convenient, easy target. If we haven’t forgiven and accepted ourselves, and

those who hurt us, and stepped into a true knowing of our own value, we will

keep seeking revenge over and over again. DavidWilcock