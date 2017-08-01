"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Other

Our Enemy


By tomaidh | Tue, August 01 2017

I recently heard an official denouncing Russia as our “Enemy”.

When and how did that happen?

I thought the cold war was over with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“Russia threatens no U.S. vital interest” Pat Buchanan

Could this provide the answer:

“In order to rally people, governments need enemies. They want us to be afraid, to hate, so we will rally behind them. Andif they do not have a real enemy, they will invent one in order to mobilize us”
 Thich Nhat Hanh

 

Or this:

Unhealedpain creates a ‘victim’ mentality, in which we are constantly searching for an
external enemy to blast with our repressed rage. We project this rage onto a
convenient, easy target. If we haven’t forgiven and accepted ourselves, and
those who hurt us, and stepped into a true knowing of our own value, we will
keep seeking revenge over and over again. DavidWilcock

