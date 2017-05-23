Part 1: Federal Marijuana Laws "Trump" State Marijuana Laws, So It Is Time To Learn Federal Pot Laws!

By CrisEricson2016 | Mon, May 22 2017

FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS which pre-empt, or "trump" state laws; PART 1.

I want to copy all of the federal marijuana laws and post them, but it is getting rather long, so I will just post what I have so far; and there are a lot more, but rather than you getting bored, just read this much so far, O.K.?

The laws I have copied and pasted here, so far, include laws regarding people who receive foods stamps, people in the U.S. Military, and people who enjoy our national parks. If that's you, you need to know about federal marijuana laws!

TITLE 7:

7 USC 2014

TITLE 7 / CHAPTER 51 / § 2014

From Title 7-AGRICULTURE

CHAPTER 51-SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

(Food Stamp Program, also known as "SNAP")

§2014. Eligible households

(a)...Participation in the supplemental nutrition assistance program shall be limited to...

(C) Exclusion of medical marijuana:

The Secretary shall promulgate rules to ensure that medical marijuana

is not treated as a medical expense for purposes of this paragraph.

7 USC 2209e

TITLE 7 / CHAPTER 55 / § 2209e

Prohibition on payments to parties involved with prohibited drug-producing plants:

On and after October 21, 1993, none of the funds available to the

Department of Agriculture may be used to make production or other payments

to a person, persons, or corporations upon a final finding by court

of competent jurisdiction that such party is guilty of growing,

cultivating, harvesting, processing or storing marijuana,

or other such prohibited drug-producing plants on any part of lands

owned or controlled by such persons or corporations.

QUESTION? DOES THIS MEAN THAT YOU CAN BE DENIED

FOOD STAMPS IF YOU GROW MEDICAL MARIJUANA OR

IF YOU GROW MARIJUANA WHEN IT IS LEGAL IN VERMONT?

TITLE 8 / CHAPTER 12 / SUBCHAPTER II / Part II / § 1182

8 USC 1182: Inadmissible aliens

Text contains those laws in effect on May 4, 2017

Pending Updates: Pub L. 115-31 (5/05/2017), Pub L. 115-31 (5/05/2017)

From Title 8-ALIENS AND NATIONALITY

CHAPTER 12-IMMIGRATION AND NATIONALITY

SUBCHAPTER II-IMMIGRATION

Part II-Admission Qualifications for Aliens; Travel Control of Citizens and Aliens

§1182. Inadmissible aliens

(a) Classes of aliens ineligible for visas or admission:

The Attorney General may, in his discretion, waive the application of

subparagraphs (A)(i)(I), (B), (D), and (E) of subsection (a)(2) and

subparagraph (A)(i)(II) of such subsection insofar

as it relates to a single offense of

simple possession of 30 grams or less of marijuana...

Title 8-ALIENS AND NATIONALITY

8 USC §1227: Deportable aliens

Text contains those laws in effect on May 21, 2017

(a) Classes of deportable aliens:

(B) Controlled substances

(i) Conviction

Any alien who at any time after admission has been convicted

of a violation of (or a conspiracy or attempt to violate)

any law or regulation of a State, the United States,

or a foreign country relating to a controlled substance

(as defined in section 802 of title 21),

other than a single offense involving possession

for one's own use of 30 grams or less of marijuana, is deportable.

TITLE 8 / CHAPTER 12 / SUBCHAPTER II / Part V / § 1254a

8 USC 1254a: Temporary protected status

Text contains those laws in effect on May 21, 2017

From Title 8-ALIENS AND NATIONALITY

CHAPTER 12-IMMIGRATION AND NATIONALITY

SUBCHAPTER II-IMMIGRATION

Part V-Adjustment and Change of Status

8 USC 1254a

(2) Eligibility standards

(A) Waiver of certain grounds for inadmissibility

In the determination of an alien's admissibility for purposes

of subparagraph (A)(iii) of paragraph (1)-

(i) the provisions of paragraphs (5) and (7)(A) of

section 1182(a) of this title shall not apply;

(ii) except as provided in clause (iii), the Attorney General may

waive any other provision of section 1182(a) of this title

in the case of individual aliens for humanitarian purposes,

to assure family unity, or when it is otherwise in the public interest; but

(iii) the Attorney General may not waive-

(I) paragraphs (2)(A) and (2)(B) (relating to criminals) of such section,

(II) paragraph (2)(C) of such section (relating to drug offenses),

except for so much of such paragraph as relates to a single offense

of simple possession of 30 grams or less of marijuana, or

(III) paragraphs (3)(A), (3)(B), (3)(C), and (3)(E) of such section

(relating to national security and participation in the

Nazi persecutions or those who have engaged in genocide).

TITLE 8 / CHAPTER 12 / SUBCHAPTER II / Part V / § 1255

8 USC 1255: Adjustment of status of nonimmigrant to that

of person admitted for permanent residence

Text contains those laws in effect on May 4, 2017

Title 8-ALIENS AND NATIONALITY

CHAPTER 12-IMMIGRATION AND NATIONALITY

SUBCHAPTER II-IMMIGRATION

Part V-Adjustment and Change of Status

(h) Application with respect to special immigrants

In applying this section to a special immigrant described in

section 1101(a)(27)(J) of this title-

(1) such an immigrant shall be deemed, for purposes of subsection (a),

to have been paroled into the United States; and

(2) in determining the alien's admissibility as an immigrant-

(A) paragraphs (4), (5)(A), (6)(A), (6)(C), (6)(D), (7)(A),

and (9)(B) of section 1182(a) of this title shall not apply; and

(B) the Attorney General may waive other paragraphs of

section 1182(a) of this title (other than paragraphs (2)(A),

(2)(B), (2)(C) (except for so much of such paragraph as

related to a single offense of

simple possession of 30 grams or less of marijuana),

(3)(A), (3)(B), (3)(C), and (3)(E)) in the case of

individual aliens for humanitarian purposes,

family unity, or when it is otherwise in the public interest.

Title 10-ARMED FORCES

Subtitle A-General Military Law

PART II-PERSONNEL

CHAPTER 47-UNIFORM CODE OF MILITARY JUSTICE

SUBCHAPTER X-PUNITIVE ARTICLES

10 USC 912a

§912a. Art. 112a. Wrongful use, possession, etc., of controlled substances:

(a) Any person subject to this chapter who wrongfully uses, possesses,

manufactures, distributes, imports into the customs territory of the

United States, exports from the United States, or introduces into an

installation, vessel, vehicle, or aircraft used by or under the control

of the armed forces a substance described in subsection

(b) shall be punished as a court-martial may direct.

(b) The substances referred to in subsection (a) are the following:

(1) Opium, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine, lysergic acid diethylamide,

methamphetamine, phencyclidine, barbituric acid, and marijuana

and any compound or derivative of any such substance.

16 USC Ch. 3: Front Matter

From Title 16-CONSERVATION

CHAPTER 3-FORESTS; FOREST SERVICE; REFORESTATION;

MANAGEMENT

TITLE 16 / CHAPTER 3 / SUBCHAPTER I / § 559b

16 USC 559b: Prevention of manufacture, etc., of marijuana

and other controlled substances

Text contains those laws in effect on May 21, 2017

(a) Purpose

The purpose of sections 559b to 559f of this title is to

authorize the Secretary of Agriculture (hereinafter in

sections 559b to 559f of this title referred to as the

"Secretary") to take actions necessary, in connection

with the administration and use of the National Forest

System, to prevent the manufacture, distribution, or

dispensing of marijuana and other controlled substances.

(1) National Forest System lands continue to be a haven for

the unlawful production of marijuana and other controlled substances

which-

(A) endangers the public in its use of National Forest System lands;

(B) interferes with the ability of the Forest Service to effectively manage

the natural resources and activities within the National Forest System; and

(C) causes damage and destruction of the natural resources and facilities

managed by the Forest Service;

(2) the unlawful production of marijuana and other controlled substances often-

(A) is generally harmful to the environment and public health and safety;

(B) pollutes the air, soil, and water; and

(C) is harmful to wildlife...

16 USC §559c. Powers of officers and employees of Forest Service

TITLE 16 / CHAPTER 3 / SUBCHAPTER I / § 559c

16 USC 559c: Powers of officers and employees of Forest Service

Text contains those laws in effect on May 21, 2017

From Title 16-CONSERVATION

CHAPTER 3-FORESTS; FOREST SERVICE; REFORESTATION; MANAGEMENT

SUBCHAPTER I-GENERAL PROVISIONS

For the purposes of sections 559b to 559f of this title, if specifically

designated by the Secretary and

specially trained,

not to exceed

1,000 special agents

and law enforcement officers

of the Forest Service

when in the performance of their duties shall have authority to-

(1) carry firearms;

(2) conduct, within the exterior boundaries of the National Forest System,

investigations of violations of and enforce section 841 of title 21 and other

criminal violations relating to marijuana and other controlled substances

that are manufactured, distributed, or dispensed on National Forest System

lands and to conduct such investigations and enforcement of such laws

outside the exterior boundaries of the National Forest System for offenses

committed within the National Forest System or which affect the administration

of the National Forest System (including the pursuit of persons suspected

of such offenses who flee the National Forest System to avoid arrest);

(3) make arrests with a warrant or process for misdemeanor violations

or without a warrant or process for violations of such misdemeanors that any

such officer or employee has probable cause to believe are being committed

in his presence or view, or for a felony with a warrant or without a warrant if he

has probable cause to believe that the person to be arrested has committed or

is committing such felony, for offenses committed within the National Forest

System or which affect the administration of the National Forest System;

(4) serve warrants and other process issued by a court or officer of competent

jurisdiction;

(5) search with or without warrant or process any person, place, or conveyance

according to Federal law or rule of law; and

(6) seize with or without warrant or process any evidentiary item according to

Federal law or rule of law

Library of Congress

https://www.loc.gov/

The Library of Congress is

the nation's oldest federal cultural

institution, and it

serves as the research arm of Congress.

It is also the largest library

in the world.

When you reach https://www.loc.gov

then see: Programs, services

and click on

Law Library.

http://www.loc.gov/law/

Guide to Law Online

Indigenous | International | Nations | U.S. Federal | U.S. States & Territories

Click on U.S. Federal

http://www.loc.gov/law/help/guide/federal.php

Legislative

Guide to Law Online: United States Legislative

Guide to Law Online: United States Law

Click on United States Law

http://www.loc.gov/law/help/guide/federal/uscode.php

U.S. Code

United States Code

Click on United States Code

http://www.loc.gov/law/help/guide/federal/uscode.php

Now you can search and browse the United States Code here:

http://uscode.house.gov/browse.xhtml

Search the United States Code

for marijuana spelled with a j,

for marihuana spelled with an h,

and for cannabis.