Part 10 - Federal Marijuana Laws - Can the United Nations Really Seize Our Marijuana?

PART 10 (TEN) FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS: If Governor Phil Scott signs a compromise recreational marijuana legalization Bill on June 21 or June 22, 2017, after much slinging of the tongues in Montpelier, Vermont, can the United Nations then send in UN Troops to seize "legalized" marijuana? Huh? WTF? OMG! I hate to warn and inform you, but we really need to have a look at what on earth goes on at the United Nations!

CHAPTER 10 (TEN) FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS: BECAUSE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SIGNED A TREATY WITH THE UNITED NATIONS, DOES THE UN ACTUALLY CONTROLS THE DRUG LAWS OF THE U.S.A. IS THIS ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT? YEP, IT IS. SO, TAKE BACK CONTROL OF OUR OWN COUNTRY! RE-ISSUE THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE, OR RISK UNITED NATIONS TROOPS LANDING IN VERMONT AND SEIZING MARIJUANA!

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

https://www.unodc.org/ https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/frontpage/2017/June/unodc-and-jordan-sign... .....

"So far, the Programme has achieved great results in terms of seizing illicit drugs,..... .....Since its launch in 2004, over 60 inter-agency Port Control Units have been established in 38 Member States, resulting in the seizure of inter alia 187 tons of cocaine, 5 tons of heroin, 67 tons of cannabis, ..... "

https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/drug-trafficking/index.html ....

"Drug trafficking is a global illicit trade involving the cultivation, manufacture, distribution and sale of substances which are subject to drug prohibition laws. UNODC is continuously monitoring and researching global illicit drug markets in order to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their dynamics...... "

https://www.unodc.org/wdr2016/index.html

"The World Drug Report 2016 is published in the wake of the landmark moment in global drug policy, the special session of the General Assembly on the world drug problem. Chapter I provides a global overview of the supply of and demand for opiates, cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS) and new psychoactive substances (NPS), as well as their impact on health....."

https://www.unodc.org/wdr2016/en/cannabis.html

"Despite major changes in some regions, global cannabis consumption has remained somewhat stable in recent years. In 2014, some 3.8 per cent of the global population had used cannabis in the past year, a proportion that has remained stable since 1998. Given the global population growth, this has gone in parallel with an increase in the total number of cannabis users since 1998. The Americas, followed by Africa, remain the main production and consumption regions for cannabis herb, with about three quarters of all cannabis herb seizures worldwide taking place in the Americas in 2014, the largest amounts in North America, while Africa accounted for 14 per cent of all cannabis herb seizures and Europe for 5 per cent. On the other hand, Europe, North Africa and the Near and Middle East remain the principal markets for cannabis resin, the majority of which continues to be produced in Morocco and Afghanistan, as reflected in information provided by Member States on the sources of cannabis resin seized. Accounting for 40 per cent of the total, the largest amounts of cannabis resin seized in 2014 took place once again in Western and Central Europe. In the United States, although outcome measures such as the burden on the health and criminal justice systems need to continue to be monitored regularly, recent data from the states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use show an increase in cannabis use, as well as in public health and public safety indicators (cannabis-related emergency room visits, hospitalizations, traffic accidents and related deaths), while cannabis-related arrests, court cases and criminal justice system referrals into treatment have declined."

https://www.unodc.org/doc/wdr2016/WDR_2016_Chapter_1_Cannabis.pdf

Click above for chart, cannabis herb seized by region, included North America! WTF! OMG! Does the UN really have that kind of power?

http://idpc.net/policy-advocacy/the-un-general-assembly-special-session-on-drugs-ungass-2016

The UN General Assembly Special Session on Drugs (UNGASS) 2016

"The ‘General Assembly’ is the principal policy-making organ of the United Nations (UN), and the only one in which all 193 UN member states have equal representation. At the request of member states, it convenes UN General Assembly Special Sessions (UNGASS) on specific issues. There was an UNGASS on drugs in 1998 at which member states agreed on a Political Declaration on Global Drug Control. Ten years later, member states met in Vienna to discuss progress made and to agree on a new Political Declaration and Plan of Action on International Cooperation towards an Integrated and Balanced Strategy to Counter the World Drug Problem. The next UN General Assembly Special Session on Drugs (UNGASS) was due to be held in 2019 – the target date set out in the 2009 Political Declaration and Action Plan for the achievement of a significant reduction in or the elimination of the demand and supply of drugs. However in September 2012, the presidents of Colombia, Guatemala and Mexico called on the UN to host an international conference on drug policy reform. Subsequently, a provision was included in an annual omnibus resolution on drug policy – sponsored by Mexico, and co-sponsored by 95 other countries – to bring forward this global drug policy summit meeting to 2016. The UNGASS was held from 19th to 21st April 2016, gathering member states, UN agencies and civil society representatives."