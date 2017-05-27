Part 3 Federal Marijuana Laws, "20 Years and Not More Than Life Imprisonment", Etc!

By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, May 26 2017

PART 3 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS: In part 3 we look at some of Title 21, and then take another break, because reading marijuana laws is really boring; or too shocking and upsetting to read the draconian prison terms. No wonder the U.S. Congress got away with making so many laws, they just figure the public goes to sleep trying to read them.

Previously, we looked at Part 1 Federal Marijuana Laws http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-1-federal-marijuana-laws-tru...

Previously, in Part 1, we looked at food stamps & marijuana, federal forest land & marijuana, federal immigration laws & marijuana, and U.S. Military law & marijuana. http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-1-federal-marijuana-laws-tru...

INCLUDES: 7 USC 2014; 7 USC 2209e; 8 USC 1182; 8 USC §1227; 8 USC 1254a; 8 USC 1255; 10 USC 912a;

16 USC 559b;16 USC §559c





Then we looked at Part 2 Federal Marijuana Laws FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS PART 2 http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-2-federal-marijuana-laws-gov...

We start off with Title 18 Criminal laws: explosives & marijuana; prisons & marijuana; and then Title 19 international treaties & marijuana. Please keep in mind that changing state marijuana laws does NOT change federal laws which are spelled three different ways in the federal laws: marijuana, marihuana and cannabis.

Here, in Part 3 of Federal Marijuana Laws, (also spelled marihuana and cannabis)

we will look at just some of TITLE 21.

Remember, there are a lot more federal marijuana laws, so

be looking forward to more parts: Title 3; Title 5; Title 20;

Title 22; Title 23; Title 25; Title 26; Title 28; Title 42; Title 48;

Title 49 and International Treaties.

No wonder there are more people in prison

in the United States of America per population

than elsewhere in the world!

Remember, this is only Part 3, and there are more

marijuana, marihuana and cannabis laws in the U.S.A.!

Are states "ripping people off" by "double taxation"

because state marijuana laws all too closely duplicate

federal marijuana laws, and this "trick" makes

taxpayers pay for state prison sentences and federal

prison sentences which are not always served concurrently?

Law Library of Congress

https://www.loc.gov/

http://uscode.house.gov/browse.xhtml

PART 3 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS

TITLE 21

21 USC 186 to 187; 21 USC 209; 21 USC 353; 21 USC 801

21 USC 802; 21 USC 812; 21 USC 822; 21 USC 841

PART 4 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS,

COMING SOON TO ibrattleboro.com

21 USC 842; 21 USC 843; 21 USC 859; 21 USC 860

21 USC 863; 21 USC 960; 21 USC 962

21 USC 967; 21 USC 1705; 21 USC 1708

21 USC 1713; 26 4761

21 USC 186 to 187: Transferred

Text contains those laws in effect on May 25, 2017

From Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 6-NARCOTIC DRUGS

MARIHUANA AND HEALTH REPORTING

§§186, 187. Transferred

Codification

Section 186, Pub. L. 91–296, title V, §501, June 30, 1970, 84 Stat. 352,

which related to congressional findings as to marihuana use,

the need for a better understanding of the health consequences,

and the lack of information thereto, was transferred and set out

as a note under section 242 of Title 42, The Public Health and Welfare.

Section 187, Pub. L. 91–296, title V, §502, June 30, 1970, 84 Stat. 352,

which directed the Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare to report

to Congress on the current information on the health consequence of

marihuana use, with recommendations for legislative and administrative

action and to submit a preliminary report no later than 90 days after

June 30, 1970, was transferred and set out as a note under

section 242 of Title 42.

21 USC 209

21 USC 353

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 9 / SUBCHAPTER V / Part A / § 353

§353. Exemptions and consideration for certain drugs, devices, and biological

products:

(b) Prescription by physician; exemption from labeling and prescription

requirements; misbranded drugs; compliance with narcotic and marihuana laws

(1) A drug intended for use by man which-

(A) because of its toxicity or other potentiality for harmful effect, or the method

of its use, or the collateral measures necessary to its use, is not safe for use except

under the supervision of a practitioner licensed by law to administer such drug; or

(B) is limited by an approved application under section 355 of this title to use under

the professional supervision of a practitioner licensed by law to administer such drug

shall be dispensed only (i) upon a written prescription of a practitioner licensed by law

to administer such drug, or (ii) upon an oral prescription of such practitioner which is

reduced promptly to writing and filed by the pharmacist, or (iii) by refilling any such

written or oral prescription if such refilling is authorized by the prescriber either in the

original prescription or by oral order which is reduced promptly to writing and filed by

the pharmacist. The act of dispensing a drug contrary to the provisions of this paragraph

shall be deemed to be an act which results in the drug being misbranded

while held for sale.

21 USC 801

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER I / Part A / § 801

§ 801. Congressional findings and declarations: controlled substances

The Congress makes the following findings and declarations:

(1) Many of the drugs included within this subchapter have a useful and legitimate

medical purpose and are necessary to maintain the health and general welfare of

the American people.

(2) The illegal importation, manufacture, distribution, and possession and improper

use of controlled substances have a substantial and detrimental effect on the health

and general welfare of the American people.

(3) A major portion of the traffic in controlled substances flows through interstate and

foreign commerce. Incidents of the traffic which are not an integral part of the interstate

or foreign flow, such as manufacture, local distribution, and possession, nonetheless

have a substantial and direct effect upon interstate commerce because-

(A) after manufacture, many controlled substances are transported in interstate

commerce,

(B) controlled substances distributed locally usually have been transported in interstate

commerce immediately before their distribution, and

(C) controlled substances possessed commonly flow through interstate commerce

immediately prior to such possession.

(4) Local distribution and possession of controlled substances contribute to swelling

the interstate traffic in such substances.

(5) Controlled substances manufactured and distributed intrastate cannot be

differentiated from controlled substances manufactured and distributed interstate.

Thus, it is not feasible to distinguish, in terms of controls, between controlled

substances manufactured and distributed interstate and controlled substances

manufactured and distributed intrastate.

(6) Federal control of the intrastate incidents of the traffic in controlled substances

is essential to the effective control of the interstate incidents of such traffic.

(7) The United States is a party to the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961,

and other international conventions designed to establish effective control over

international and domestic traffic in controlled substances.

( Pub. L. 91–513, title II, §101, Oct. 27, 1970, 84 Stat. 1242 .)

Commission on Marihuana and Drug Abuse

Pub. L. 91–513, title II, §601, Oct. 27, 1970, 84 Stat. 1280 , as amended by

Pub. L. 92–13, May 14, 1971, 85 Stat. 37 , provided that:

"(a) [Establishment; composition] There is established a commission

to be known as the

___________________________________

Commission on Marihuana and Drug Abuse

___________________________________

(hereafter in this section referred to as the 'Commission').

The Commission shall be composed of-

"(1) two Members of the Senate appointed by the President of the Senate;

"(2) two Members of the House of Representatives appointed by the Speaker

of the House of Representatives; and

"(3) nine members appointed by the President of the United States...

.....The Commission may secure directly from any department or agency

of the United States information necessary to enable it to carry out its duties

under this section. Upon request of the Chairman of the Commission, such

department or agency shall furnish such information to the Commission.

"(d) [Marihuana study; report to the President and the Congress] (1) The

Commission shall conduct a study of

marihuana

including, but not limited to

the following areas:

"(A) the extent of use of

marihuana

in the United States to include its various

sources of users, number of arrests, number of convictions, amount of marihuana

seized, type of user, nature of use;

"(B) an evaluation of the efficacy of existing marihuana laws;

"(C) a study of the pharmacology of

marihuana

and its immediate and long-term

effects, both physiological and psychological;

"(D) the relationship of

marihuana

use to aggressive behavior and crime;

"(E) the relationship between

marihuana

and the use of other drugs; and

"(F) the international control of

marihuana......

21 USC 802

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER I / Part A / § 802

21 USC 802: Definitions

Text contains those laws in effect on May 25, 2017

.....(4) The term "Drug Enforcement Administration" means

the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Department of Justice.

....(6) The term "controlled substance" means a drug or other substance,

or immediate precursor, included in schedule I, II, III, IV, or V of part B

of this subchapter. The term does not include distilled spirits, wine,

malt beverages, or tobacco, as those terms are defined or used in

subtitle E of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.....

.....(12) The term "drug" has the meaning given that term by

section 321(g)(1) of this title.

(13) The term "felony" means any Federal or State offense

classified by applicable Federal or State law as a felony.

http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=marihuana&f=treesort&fq=true&num=...

.....(16) The term

"marihuana"

means all parts of the plant

Cannabis sativa L.,

whether growing or not; the seeds thereof; the resin extracted from any part

of such plant; and every compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture,

or preparation of such plant, its seeds or resin.

Such term does not include

the mature stalks of such plant, fiber produced from such stalks, oil or cake

made from the seeds of such plant, any other compound, manufacture, salt,

derivative, mixture, or preparation of such mature stalks (except the resin

extracted therefrom), fiber, oil, or cake, or the sterilized seed of such plant

which is incapable of germination.....

.....(44) The term "felony drug offense" means an offense that is punishable

by imprisonment for more than one year under any law of the United States

or of a State or foreign country that prohibits or restricts conduct relating

to narcotic drugs,

marihuana,

anabolic steroids, or depressant or stimulant substances......

21 USC 812

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER I / Part B / § 812

21 USC 812: Schedules of controlled substances

Text contains those laws in effect on May 25, 2017

Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER I-CONTROL AND ENFORCEMENT

Part B-Authority To Control; Standards and Schedules

§812. Schedules of controlled substances

(a) Establishment

There are established five schedules of controlled substances,

to be known as schedules I, II, III, IV, and V.

Such schedules shall initially consist of the substances listed in this section.

The schedules established by this section shall be updated and republished

on a semiannual basis during the two-year period beginning one year after

October 27, 1970, and shall be updated and republished on an annual basis thereafter.

(b) Placement on schedules; findings required

Except where control is required by United States obligations under an

international treaty, convention,

or protocol, in effect on October 27, 1970, and except in the case

of an immediate precursor, a drug or other substance may not be

placed in any schedule unless the findings required for such schedule

are made with respect to such drug or other substance. The findin

required for each of the schedules are as follows:

(1) Schedule I.-

(A) The drug or other substance has a high potential for abuse.

(B) The drug or other substance has no currently accepted medical use

in treatment in the United States.

(C) There is a lack of accepted safety for use of the drug or other

substance under medical supervision

_________

Schedule I

_________

(c) Unless specifically excepted or unless listed in another schedule,

any material, compound, mixture, or preparation, which contains any

quantity of the following hallucinogenic substances, or which contains

any of their salts, isomers, and salts of isomers whenever the existence

of such salts, isomers, and salts of isomers is possible within the specific

chemical designation:

(1) 3,4-methylenedioxy amphetamine.

(2) 5-methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxy amphetamine.

(3) 3,4,5-trimethoxy amphetamine.

(4) Bufotenine.

(5) Diethyltryptamine.

(6) Dimethyltryptamine.

(7) 4-methyl-2,5-dimethoxyamphetamine.

(8) Ibogaine.

(9) Lysergic acid diethylamide.

(10) Marihuana.

(11) Mescaline.

(12) Peyote.

(13) N-ethyl-3-piperidyl benzilate.

(14) N-methyl-3-piperidyl benzilate.

(15) Psilocybin.

(16) Psilocyn.

(17) Tetrahydrocannabinols.

(18) 4-methylmethcathinone (Mephedrone).

(19) 3,4-methylenedioxypyrovalerone (MDPV).

.....etc., etc., etc. .....

21 USC 822

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER I / Part C / § 822

21 USC 822: Persons required to register

Text contains those laws in effect on May 25, 2017

Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER I-CONTROL AND ENFORCEMENT

Part C-Registration of Manufacturers, Distributors,

and Dispensers of Controlled Substances

iod of registration

(1) Every person who manufactures or distributes any controlled substance

or list I chemical,

or who proposes to engage in the manufacture or distribution of any

controlled substance or list I chemical, shall obtain annually a registration

issued by the Attorney General in accordance with the rules an

regulations promulgated by him.

(2) Every person who dispenses, or who proposes to dispense,

any controlled substance, shall obtain from the Attorney General a

registration issued in accordance with the rules and regulations

promulgated by him. The Attorney General shall, by regulation,

determine the period of such registrations. In no event, however,

shall such registrations be issued for less than one year nor for

more than three years.

(b) Authorized activities

Persons registered by the Attorney General under this subchapter to

manufacture, distribute, or dispense controlled substances or

list I chemicals

are authorized to possess, manufacture, distribute, or dispense

such substances or chemicals (including any such activity in the

conduct of research) to the extent authorized by their registration

and in conformity with the other provisions of this subchapter.

21 USC 841

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER I / Part D / § 841

21 USC 841: Prohibited acts A

Text contains those laws in effect on May 25, 2017

Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER I-CONTROL AND ENFORCEMENT

Part D-Offenses and Penalties

§ 841 Prohibited acts A

(a) Unlawful acts

Except as authorized by this subchapter, it shall be unlawful

for any person knowingly or intentionally-

(1) to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, or possess with intent

to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled substance; or

(2) to create, distribute, or dispense, or possess with intent

to distribute or dispense, a counterfeit substance.

(b) Penalties

Except as otherwise provided in section 849, 859, 860, or 861 of

this title, any person who violates subsection (a) of this section

shall be sentenced as follows:

.....(vii) 1000 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing

a detectable amount of marihuana,

or 1,000 or more marihuana plants regardless of weight;

.....such person shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment which

may not be less than 10 years or more than life and if death or serious

bodily injury results from the use of such substance shall be not less

than 20 years or more than life, a fine not to exceed the greater of that

authorized in accordance with the provisions of title 18 or $10,000,000

if the defendant is an individual or $50,000,000 if the defendant is other

than an individual, or both. If any person commits such a violation after

a prior conviction for a felony drug offense has become final, such person

shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment which may not be less than

20 years and not more than life imprisonment and if death or serious bodily

injury results from the use of such substance shall be sentenced to life

imprisonment, a fine not to exceed the greater of twice that authorized in

accordance with the provisions of title 18 or $20,000,000 if the defendant

is an individual or $75,000,000 if the defendant is other than an individual,

or both. If any person commits a violation of this subparagraph or of section

849, 859, 860, or 861 of this title after two or more prior convictions for a

felony drug offense have become final, such person shall be sentenced to a

mandatory term of life imprisonment without release and fined in accordance

with the preceding sentence. Notwithstanding section 3583 of title 18, any

sentence under this subparagraph shall, in the absence of such a prior conviction,

impose a term of supervised release of at least 5 years in addition to such term

of imprisonment and shall, if there was such a prior conviction, impose a term

of supervised release of at least 10 years in addition to such term of imprisonment.

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the court shall not place on probation

or suspend the sentence of any person sentenced under this subparagraph.

No person sentenced under this subparagraph shall be eligible for parole

during the term of imprisonment imposed therein......

.....(vii) 100 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable

amount of marihuana, or 100 or more marihuana plants regardless of weight;.....

..... such person shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment which may not be less

than 5 years and not more than 40 years and if death or serious bodily injury result

from the use of such substance shall be not less than 20 years or more than life,

a fine not to exceed the greater of that authorized in accordance with the provisions

of title 18 or $5,000,000 if the defendant is an individual or $25,000,000 if the

defendant is other than an individual, or both. If any person commits such a

violation after a prior conviction for a felony drug offense has become final, such

person shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment which may not be less than

10 years and not more than life imprisonment and if death or serious bodily injury

results from the use of such substance shall be sentenced to life imprisonment,

a fine not to exceed the greater of twice that authorized in accordance with the

provisions of title 18 or $8,000,000 if the defendant is an individual or $50,000,000

if the defendant is other than an individual, or both. Notwithstanding section 3583

of title 18, any sentence imposed under this subparagraph shall, in the absence

of such a prior conviction, include a term of supervised release of at least 4 years

in addition to such term of imprisonment and shall, if there was such a prior conviction,

include a term of supervised release of at least 8 years in addition to such term

of imprisonment. Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the court shall not

place on probation or suspend the sentence of any person sentenced under this

subparagraph. No person sentenced under this subparagraph shall be eligible

for parole during the term of imprisonment imposed therein.

.....(D) In the case of less than 50 kilograms of marihuana, except in the case of

50 or more marihuana plants regardless of weight, 10 kilograms of hashish, or

one kilogram of hashish oil, such person shall, except as provided in paragraphs

(4) and (5) of this subsection, be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of not more

than 5 years, a fine not to exceed the greater of that authorized in accordance with

the provisions of title 18 or $250,000 if the defendant is an individual or $1,000,000

if the defendant is other than an individual, or both. If any person commits such a

violation after a prior conviction for a felony drug offense has become final, such

person shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of not more than 10 years,

a fine not to exceed the greater of twice that authorized in accordance with the

provisions of title 18 or $500,000 if the defendant is an individual or $2,000,000

if the defendant is other than an individual, or both. Notwithstanding section 3583

of title 18, any sentence imposing a term of imprisonment under this paragraph shall,

in the absence of such a prior conviction, impose a term of supervised release of

at least 2 years in addition to such term of imprisonment and shall, if there was such

a prior conviction, impose a term of supervised release of at least 4 years in addition

to such term of imprisonment.

.....(4) Notwithstanding paragraph (1)(D) of this subsection, any person who violates

subsection (a) of this section by distributing

a small amount of marihuana

for no remuneration

shall be treated as provided in section 844 of this title and section 3607 of title 18.

http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=marihuana&f=treesort&fq=true&num=...

Subsec. (b)(2). Pub. L. 110–425, §3(e)(2), substituted "5 years" for "3 years",

"10 years" for "6 years", and "after a prior conviction for a felony drug offense

has become final," for "after one or more prior convictions of him for an offense

punishable under this paragraph, or for a felony under any other provision of this

subchapter or subchapter II of this chapter or other law of a State, the United States,

or a foreign country relating to narcotic drugs,

marihuana,

or depressant or

stimulant substances, have become final,".

Subsec. (b)(3). Pub. L. 110–425, §3(e)(3), substituted "4 years" for "2 years"

and "after a prior conviction for a felony drug offense has become final,"

for "after one or more convictions of him for an offense punishable under this

paragraph, or for a crime under any other provision of this subchapter or

subchapter II of this chapter or other law of a State, the United States, or a

foreign country relating to narcotic drugs

, marihuana,

or depressant or stimulant substances, have become final," and inserted at end

"Any sentence imposing a term of imprisonment under this paragraph may,

if there was a prior conviction, impose a term of supervised release of

not more than 1 year, in addition to such term of imprisonment."