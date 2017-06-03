PART 4 Federal Marijuana Laws & Demonstration & Protest June 21 & June 22 In Montpelier

By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, June 02 2017

PART 4 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS

Law Library of Congress https://www.loc.gov/

http://uscode.house.gov/browse.xhtml

Now we will read more federal marijuana laws, and this time we will continue where we left off in Title 21 United States Code.

How can Governor Phil Scott call himself a "Republican" when he wastes taxpayer dollars by enforcing state laws which merely duplicate federal laws and burden the taxpayers? What kind of "Republican" is that?

Remember, you can go demonstrate to your state senators and state representatives if you want them to vote against Governor Phil Scott's veto of recreational marijuana by making your own protest demonstration signs and stand on the state house lawn and hold them up on June 21 and June 22, 2017 during the legislative veto session on those days. Get their attention, wear flowers in your hair!Go early to catch their attention on their way in to the building!







PLEASE SCROLL DOWN TO

PART 4 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS

21 USC 842; 21 USC 843; 21 USC 859; 21 USC 860;

Law Library of Congress

https://www.loc.gov/

http://uscode.house.gov/browse.xhtml

In Part 1 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS,

we looked at food stamps & marijuana, federal forest land & marijuana,

federal immigration laws & marijuana, and U.S. Military law & marijuana.

http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-1-federal-marijuana-laws-tru...

INCLUDES: TITLE 7: 7 USC 2014; 7 USC 2209e;

TITLE 8: 8 USC 1182; 8 USC §1227; 8 USC 1254a; 8 USC 1255;

TITLE 10: 10 USC 912a;

TITLE 16: 16 USC 559b;16 USC §559c

In Part 2 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS

we start off with Title 18 Criminal laws: explosives & marijuana; prisons & marijuana;

and then Title 19 international treaties & marijuana.

http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-2-federal-marijuana-laws-gov...

PART 3 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS: Most commonly known Title 21

http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-3-federal-marijuana-laws-20-...

In Part 3 of Federal Marijuana Laws,

we look at just some of TITLE 21.

TITLE 21; 21 USC 186 to 187; 21 USC 353;

21 USC 801; 21 USC 802; 21 USC 812; 21 USC 822;

21 USC 841.

________________________________

PART 4 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS:

________________________________

21 USC 209; 21 USC 352;

21 USC 842; 21 USC 843;

21 USC 859; 21 USC 860

________________________________

21 USC 209

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 7 / § 209

21 USC 209: Poisons; book entry of sale; labels

Text contains those laws in effect on June 1, 2017

From Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 7-PRACTICE OF PHARMACY AND SALE OF POISONS

IN CONSULAR DISTRICTS IN CHINA

§209. Poisons; book entry of sale; labels

It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation whose permanent allegiance

is due to the United States

to sell or deliver to any other person any of the following-described substances

or any poisonous compound, combination, or preparation thereof, to wit:

The compounds of and salts of antimony, arsenic, barium, chromium, copper, gold, lead,

mercury, silver, and zinc, the caustic hydrates of sodium and potassium,

solution or water of ammonia, methyl alcohol, paregoric, the concentrated mineral acids,

oxalic and hydrocyanic acids and their salts, yellow phosphorus, Paris green,

carbolic acid, the essential oils of almonds, pennyroyal, tansy, rue, and savin;

croton oil, creosote, chloroform, cantharides, or aconite, belladonna, bitter almonds,

colchicum, cotton root, cocculus indicus, conium,

cannabis indica,

digitalis, ergot, hyoscyamus, ignatia, lobelia, nux vomica, physostigma, phytolacca,

strophanthus, stramonium, veratrum viride, or any of the poisonous alkaloids or

alkaloidal salts derived from the foregoing, or any other poisonous alkaloids or their salts,

or any other virulent poison, except in the manner following, and, moreover,

if the applicant be less than eighteen years of age, except upon the written order

of a person known or believed to be an adult..... Etc.....

http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=cannabis&f=treesort&fq=true&num=1...

21 USC 352

CHAPTER 9 / SUBCHAPTER V / Part A / § 352

21 USC 352: Misbranded drugs and devices

Text contains those laws in effect on June 1, 2017

From Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 9-FEDERAL FOOD, DRUG, AND COSMETIC ACT

SUBCHAPTER V-DRUGS AND DEVICES

Part A-Drugs and Devices

§ 352 Misbranded drugs and devices

A drug or device shall be deemed to be misbranded-

.....etc,...etc....etc....

Par. (d). Pub. L. 105–115, §126(b), struck out par. (d) which read as follows:

"If it is for use by man and contains any quantity of the narcotic

or hypnotic substance alpha eucaine, barbituric acid, betaeucaine, bromal,

cannabis,

carbromal, chloral, coca, cocaine, codeine, heroin,

marihuana,

morphine, opium, paraldehyde, peyote, or sulphonmethane;

or any chemical derivative of such substance,

which derivative has been by the Secretary, after investigation,

found to be, and by regulations designated as, habit forming;

unless its label bears the name and quantity or proportion

of such substance or derivative and in juxtaposition therewith the statement

'Warning-May be habit forming.' "

21 USC 842

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER I / Part D / § 842

21 USC 842: Prohibited acts B

Text contains those laws in effect on June 1, 2017

From Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER I-CONTROL AND ENFORCEMENT

Part D-Offenses and Penalties

§ 842 Prohibited acts B

(a) Unlawful acts

21 USC 842: Prohibited acts B

Text contains those laws in effect on June 1, 2017

From Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER I-CONTROL AND ENFORCEMENT

Part D-Offenses and Penalties

§842. Prohibited acts B

(a) Unlawful acts

It shall be unlawful for any person-

(1) who is subject to the requirements of part C

to distribute or dispense a controlled substance in violation of section 829 of this title;

(2) who is a registrant to distribute or dispense a controlled substance

not authorized by his registration to another registrant or other authorized person

or to manufacture a controlled substance not authorized by his registration;

(3) who is a registrant to distribute a controlled substance in violation of section 825 of this title;

(4) to remove, alter, or obliterate a symbol or label required by section 825 of this title;

(5) to refuse or negligently fail to make, keep, or furnish any record, report, notification,

declaration, order or order form, statement, invoice, or information required under this

subchapter or subchapter II;

(6) to refuse any entry into any premises or inspection authorized by this subchapter or subchapter II;

(7) to remove, break, injure, or deface a seal placed upon controlled substances pursuant

to section 824(f) or 881 of this title or to remove or dispose of substances so placed under seal;

(8) to use, to his own advantage, or to reveal, other than to duly authorized officers or employees

of the United States, or to the courts when relevant in any judicial proceeding under this subchapter

or subchapter II, any information acquired in the course of an inspection authorized by this subchapter

concerning any method or process which as a trade secret is entitled to protection, or to use to his

own advantage or reveal (other than as authorized by section 830 of this title) any information that

is confidential under such section;

(9) who is a regulated person to engage in a regulated transaction without obtaining the identification

required by 830(a)(3) of this title.1

(10) negligently to fail to keep a record or make a report under section 830 of this title or negligently

to fail to self-certify as required under section 830 of this title;

(11) to distribute a laboratory supply to a person who uses, or attempts to use, that laboratory supply

to manufacture a controlled substance or a listed chemical, in violation of this subchapter or

subchapter II, with reckless disregard for the illegal uses to which such a laboratory supply will be put;

(12) who is a regulated seller, or a distributor required to submit reports under subsection (b)(3) of

section 830 of this title-

(A) to sell at retail a scheduled listed chemical product in violation of paragraph (1) of subsection (d)

of such section, knowing at the time of the transaction involved (independent of consulting the logbook

under subsection (e)(1)(A)(iii) of such section) that the transaction is a violation; or

(B) to knowingly or recklessly sell at retail such a product in violation of paragraph (2) of such subsection (d);

(13) who is a regulated seller to knowingly or recklessly sell at retail a scheduled listed chemical product in

violation of subsection (e) of such section;

(14) who is a regulated seller or an employee or agent of such seller to disclose, in violation of regulations

under subparagraph (C) of section 830(e)(1) of this title, information in logbooks under subparagraph (A)(iii)

of such section, or to refuse to provide such a logbook to Federal, State, or local law enforcement authorities;

(15) to distribute a scheduled listed chemical product to a regulated seller, or to a regulated person referred

to in section 830(b)(3)(B) of this title, unless such regulated seller or regulated person is, at the time of such

distribution, currently registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration, or on the list of persons referred

to under section 830(e)(1)(B)(v) of this title; or

(16) to violate subsection (e) of section 825 of this title.2

As used in paragraph (11), the term "laboratory supply" means a listed chemical or any chemical, substance,

or item on a special surveillance list published by the Attorney General, which contains chemicals, products,

materials, or equipment used in the manufacture of controlled substances and listed chemicals. For purposes

of paragraph (11), there is a rebuttable presumption of reckless disregard at trial if the Attorney General notifies

a firm in writing that a laboratory supply sold by the firm, or any other person or firm, has been used by a

customer of the notified firm, or distributed further by that customer, for the unlawful production of

controlled substances or listed chemicals a firm distributes and 2 weeks or more after the notification the

notified firm distributes a laboratory supply to the customer. For purposes of paragraph (15), if the distributor

is temporarily unable to access the list of persons referred to under section 830(e)(1)(B)(v) of this title, the

distributor may rely on a written, faxed, or electronic copy of a certificate of self-certification submitted by

the regulated seller or regulated person, provided the distributor confirms within 7 business days of the

distribution that such regulated seller or regulated person is on the list referred to under section

830(e)(1)(B)(v) of this title.

(b) Manufacture

It shall be unlawful for any person who is a registrant to manufacture a controlled substance

in schedule I or II,

or ephedrine, pseudoephedrine, or phenylpropanolamine or any of the salts, optical isomers,

or salts of optical

isomers of such chemical, which is-

(1) not expressly authorized by his registration and by a quota assigned to him pursuant to section 826 of this title;

or

(2) in excess of a quota assigned to him pursuant to section 826 of this title.

(c) Penalties

(1)(A) Except as provided in subparagraph (B), (C), or (D) of this paragraph and paragraph (2),

any person who violates this section shall, with respect to any such violation, be subject to a civil penalty

of not more than $25,000. The district courts of the United States (or, where there is no such court in the

case of any territory or possession of the United States, then the court in such territory or possession

having the jurisdiction of a district court of the United States in cases arising under the Constitution and laws

of the United States) shall have jurisdiction in accordance with section 1355 of title 28 to enforce this paragraph.

(B) In the case of a violation of paragraph (5) or (10) of subsection (a), the civil penalty shall not exceed $10,000.

(C) In the case of a violation of paragraph (16) of subsection (a) of this section by an importer, exporter

manufacturer, or distributor (other than as provided in subparagraph (D)), up to $500,000 per violation.

For purposes of this subparagraph, a violation is defined as each instance of importation, exportation,

manufacturing, distribution, or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute, in violation of

paragraph (16) of subsection (a).

(D) In the case of a distribution, dispensing, or possession with intent to distribute or dispense in violation

of paragraph (16) of subsection (a) of this section at the retail level, up to $1000 per violation. For purposes

of this paragraph, the term "at the retail level" refers to products sold, or held for sale, directly to the consumer

for personal use. Each package, container or other separate unit containing an anabolic steroid that is distributed,

dispensed, or possessed with intent to distribute or dispense at the retail level in violation of such paragraph (16)

of subsection (a) shall be considered a separate violation.

(2)(A) If a violation of this section is prosecuted by an information or indictment which alleges that the violation

was committed knowingly and the trier of fact specifically finds that the violation was so committed, such person

shall, except as otherwise provided in subparagraph (B) of this paragraph, be sentenced to imprisonment of not

more than one year or a fine under title 18, or both.

(B) If a violation referred to in subparagraph (A) was committed after one or more prior convictions of the offender

for an offense punishable under this paragraph (2), or for a crime under any other provision of this subchapter

or subchapter II or other law of the United States relating to narcotic drugs,

marihuana,

or depressant or stimulant substances, have become final,

such person shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of not more than 2 years, a fine under title 18, or both.

(C) In addition to the penalties set forth elsewhere in this subchapter or subchapter II, any business that violates

paragraph (11) of subsection (a) shall, with respect to the first such violation, be subject to a civil penalty of

not more than $250,000, but shall not be subject to criminal penalties under this section, and shall, for any

succeeding violation, be subject to a civil fine of not more than $250,000 or double the last previously imposed penalty,

whichever is greater.

(3) Except under the conditions specified in paragraph (2) of this subsection, a violation of this section does not

constitute a crime, and a judgment for the United States and imposition of a civil penalty pursuant to paragraph (1)

shall not give rise to any disability or legal disadvantage based on conviction for a criminal offense.

(4)(A) If a regulated seller, or a distributor required to submit reports under section 830(b)(3) of this title,

violates paragraph (12) of subsection (a) of this section, or if a regulated seller violates paragraph (13) of

such subsection, the Attorney General may by order prohibit such seller or distributor (as the case may be)

from selling any scheduled listed chemical product. Any sale of such a product in violation of such an order

is subject to the same penalties as apply under paragraph (2).

(B) An order under subparagraph (A) may be imposed only through the same procedures as apply under

section 824(c) of this title for an order to show cause.

21 USC 843

21 USC 843: Prohibited acts C

Text contains those laws in effect on June 1, 2017

Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER I-CONTROL AND ENFORCEMENT

Part D-Offenses and Penalties

§843. Prohibited acts C

(a) Unlawful acts

It shall be unlawful for any person knowingly or intentionally-

(1) who is a registrant to distribute a controlled substance classified in schedule I or II,

in the course of his legitimate business, except pursuant to an order or an order form

as required by section 828 of this title;

(2) to use in the course of the manufacture, distribution, or dispensing of a controlled substance

or to use for the purpose of acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance, a registration number

which is fictitious, revoked, suspended, expired, or issued to another person;

(3) to acquire or obtain possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud,

forgery, deception, or subterfuge;

(4)(A) to furnish false or fraudulent material information in, or omit any material information from,

any application, report, record, or other document required to be made, kept, or filed under this

subchapter or subchapter II, or (B) to present false or fraudulent identification where the person

is receiving or purchasing a listed chemical and the person is required to present identification

under section 830(a) of this title;

(5) to make, distribute, or possess any punch, die, plate, stone, or other thing designed to print,

imprint, or reproduce the trademark, trade name, or other identifying mark, imprint, or device of

another or any likeness of any of the foregoing upon any drug or container or labeling thereof

so as to render such drug a counterfeit substance;

(6) to possess any three-neck round-bottom flask, tableting machine, encapsulating machine,

or gelatin capsule, or any equipment, chemical, product, or material which may be used to

manufacture a controlled substance or listed chemical, knowing, intending, or having reasonable

cause to believe, that it will be used to manufacture a controlled substance or listed chemical in

violation of this subchapter or subchapter II;

(7) to manufacture, distribute, export, or import any three-neck round-bottom flask, tableting machine,

encapsulating machine, or gelatin capsule, or any equipment, chemical, product, or material which

may be used to manufacture a controlled substance or listed chemical, knowing, intending, or

having reasonable cause to believe, that it will be used to manufacture a controlled substance

or listed chemical in violation of this subchapter or subchapter II or, in the case of an exportation,

in violation of this subchapter or subchapter II or of the laws of the country to which it is exported;

(8) to create a chemical mixture for the purpose of evading a requirement of section 830 of this title

or to receive a chemical mixture created for that purpose; or

(9) to distribute, import, or export a list I chemical without the registration required by this subchapter

or subchapter II.

(b) Communication facility

It shall be unlawful for any person knowingly or intentionally to use any communication facility in

committing or in causing or facilitating the commission of any act or acts constituting a felony under

any provision of this subchapter or subchapter II. Each separate use of a communication facility

shall be a separate offense under this subsection. For purposes of this subsection, the term

"communication facility" means any and all public and private instrumentalities used or useful in the

transmission of writing, signs, signals, pictures, or sounds of all kinds and includes mail, telephone,

wire, radio, and all other means of communication.

(c) Advertisement

(1) It shall be unlawful for any person to place in any newspaper, magazine, handbill, or other publications,

any written advertisement knowing that it has the purpose of seeking or offering illegally to receive,

buy, or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance. As used in this section the term "advertisement"

includes, in addition to its ordinary meaning, such advertisements as those for a catalog of

Schedule I controlled substances

and any similar written advertisement that has the purpose of seeking or offering illegally to receive,

buy, or distribute a Schedule 1 I controlled substance. The term "advertisement" does not include

material which merely advocates the use of a similar material, which advocates a position or practice,

and does not attempt to propose or facilitate an actual transaction in a Schedule 1 I controlled substance.

(2)(A) It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly or intentionally use the Internet, or cause the

Internet to be used, to advertise the sale of, or to offer to sell, distribute, or dispense, a controlled

substance where such sale, distribution, or dispensing is not authorized by this subchapter or by the

Controlled Substances Import and Export Act

[21 U.S.C. 951 et seq.].

(B) Examples of activities that violate subparagraph (A) include, but are not limited to, knowingly

or intentionally causing the placement on the Internet of an advertisement that refers to or directs

prospective buyers to Internet sellers of controlled substances who are not registered with a modification

under section 823(f) of this title.

(C) Subparagraph (A) does not apply to material that either-

(i) merely advertises the distribution of controlled substances by nonpractitioners to the extent authorized

by their registration under this subchapter; or

(ii) merely advocates the use of a controlled substance or includes pricing information without attempting

to facilitate an actual transaction involving a controlled substance.

(d) Penalties

(1) Except as provided in paragraph (2), any person who violates this section shall be sentenced to a term

of imprisonment of not more than 4 years, a fine under title 18, or both; except that if any person commits

such a violation after one or more prior convictions of him for violation of this section, or for a felony

under any other provision of this subchapter or subchapter II or other law of the United States relating

to narcotic drugs,

marihuana,

or depressant or stimulant substances, have become final, such person shall be sentenced to a term

of imprisonment of not more than 8 years,

a fine under title 18, or both.

(2) Any person who, with the intent to manufacture or to facilitate the manufacture of methamphetamine,

violates paragraph (6) or (7) of subsection (a), shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of not

more than 10 years, a fine under title 18, or both; except that if any person commits such a violation

after one or more prior convictions of that person-

(A) for a violation of paragraph (6) or (7) of subsection (a);

(B) for a felony under any other provision of this subchapter or subchapter II of this chapter; 2 or

(C) under any other law of the United States or any State relating to controlled substances or

listed chemicals, has become final, such person shall be sentenced

to a term of imprisonment of not more than 20 years,

a fine under title 18, or both. Etc., .....

21 USC 859

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER I / Part D / § 859

21 USC 859: Distribution to persons under age twenty-one

Text contains those laws in effect on June 1, 2017

From Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER I-CONTROL AND ENFORCEMENT

§ 859 Distribution to persons under age twenty-one

Part D-Offenses and Penalties

(a)First offense

Except as provided in section 860 of this title, any person at least eighteen years

of age who violates section 841(a)(1) of this title by distributing a controlled substance

to a person under twenty-one years of age

is (except as provided in subsection (b)) subject to

(1) twice the maximum punishment authorized by section 841(b) of this title,

and (2) at least twice any term of supervised release authorized by section 841(b) of this title,

for a first offense involving the same controlled substance and schedule.

Except to the extent a greater minimum sentence is otherwise provided by

section 841(b) of this title, a term of imprisonment under this subsection

shall be not less than one year.

The mandatory minimum sentencing provisions of this subsection shall

not apply to offenses involving 5 grams or less of

marihuana.

(b) Second offense

Except as provided in section 860 of this title, any person at least eighteen years of age

who violates section 841(a)(1) of this title by distributing a controlled substance to a

person under twenty-one years of age

after a prior conviction under subsection (a) of this section (or under section 333(b)

of this title as in effect prior to May 1, 1971) has become final, is subject to

(1) three times the maximum punishment

authorized by section 841(b) of this title, and

(2) at least three times any term of supervised release

authorized by section 841(b) of this title,

for a second or subsequent offense involving the same controlled substance and schedule.

Except to the extent a greater minimum sentence is otherwise provided by

section 841(b) of this title, a term of imprisonment under this subsection

shall be not less than one year.

Penalties for third and subsequent convictions shall be governed by

section 841(b)(1)(A) of this title.

21 USC 860

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER I / Part D / § 860

21 USC 860: Distribution or manufacturing in or near schools and colleges

Text contains those laws in effect on June 1, 2017

From Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER I-CONTROL AND ENFORCEMENT

Part D-Offenses and Penalties

§ 860 Distribution or manufacturing in or near schools and colleges

(a) Penalty

Any person who violates section 841(a)(1) of this title or section 856 of this title by distributing,

possessing with intent to distribute, or manufacturing a controlled substance in or on, or within

one thousand feet of, the real property comprising a public or private elementary, vocational,

or secondary school or a public or private college, junior college, or university, or a playground,

or housing facility owned by a public housing authority,

or within 100 feet of a public or private youth center, public swimming pool,

or video arcade facility, is (except as provided in subsection (b))

subject to (1) twice the maximum punishment

authorized by section 841(b) of this title;

and (2) at least twice any term of supervised release

authorized by section 841(b) of this title for a first offense.

A fine up to twice that authorized by section 841(b) of this title may be imposed

in addition to any term of imprisonment authorized by this subsection.

Except to the extent a greater minimum sentence is otherwise provided by

section 841(b) of this title, a person shall be sentenced under this subsection to

a term of imprisonment of not less than one year.

The mandatory minimum sentencing provisions of this paragraph

shall not apply to offenses involving 5 grams or less of marihuana.

...etc....

[COMING SOON TO ibrattleboro.com

PART 5 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS:

21 USC 863; 21 USC 960; 21 USC 962; 21 USC 967; 21 USC 1705

21 USC 1708; 21 USC 1713]

[Remember, there are a lot more federal marijuana laws, so

be looking forward to more parts: Title 3 USC; Title 5 USC; Title 20 USC;

Title 22 USC; Title 23 USC; Title 25 USC; Title 26 USC ; Title 28 USC;

Title 42 USC; Title 48 USC; Title 49 USC and International Treaties.]