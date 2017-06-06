Part 5 Federal Marijuana Laws: Go To Federal Prison For Selling A Bong or Roach Clip

By CrisEricson2016 | Mon, June 05 2017

Hello again, here are some more federal marijuana laws, and this is a biggie: did you know that if U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions gets too excited down there in Washington, D.C. that he could send federal agents to Vermont to arrest people under federal law for selling bongs and roach clips?

I'm actually more worried about homeless people today. A woman in one vehicle, and a boy by a truck, stopped in front of my house. He was struggling to tie something around a heavy object in the back of the truck. The woman said he was 12 years old and that she had other sons, and one was attending a local school for one month, and that was why they were "up here".

Then she aggressively asked if I could hire her boys for work around the house. What are the child labor laws for 12 year olds? Who was driving the truck? Was the 12 year old driving? I didn't see anyone but the mother and son, and she came from the vehicle ahead of the truck. She assertively went on and on about "what good energy" my place had (house and yard?) and she wanted to know if she could come visit me. Huh? Does that mean she is (a) homeless?; or (b) an undercover agent spying on my perennial political campaign? Next time, if someone is struggling to tie something around a large object on the back of a pick up truck, I won't offer to help. It had to be a ruse to get me out of the house to leave a 12 year old struggling with trying to tie something on the back of a pick up truck.

So, here is something else that makes no sense: more federal "marijuana" laws, also spelled in federal laws as "marihuana" with an h, and "cannabis".

PART 5 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS

INCLUDES DRUG PARAPHERNALIA & MARIJUANA -

THREE YEARS IN PRISON FOR SELLING A BONG?

http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=MARIJUANA&f=treesort&fq=true&num=...

3 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR SELLING A

ROACH CLIP!!!

PART 5 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS: LOOKS AT JUST 21 USC Section 863.

21 USC 863

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER I / Part D / § 863

21 USC 863: Drug paraphernalia

Text contains those laws in effect on June 4, 2017

From Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER I-CONTROL AND ENFORCEMENT

Part D-Offenses and Penalties

§ 863 Drug paraphernalia

(a) In general

It is unlawful for any person-

(1) to sell or offer for sale drug paraphernalia;

(2) to use the mails or any other facility of interstate commerce

to transport drug paraphernalia; or

(3) to import or export drug paraphernalia.

(b) Penalties

Anyone convicted of an offense under subsection (a) of this section

shall be imprisoned for not more than three years and fined under title 18.

§863. Drug paraphernalia

(c) Seizure and forfeiture

Any drug paraphernalia involved in any violation of subsection (a) of this section

shall be subject to seizure and forfeiture upon the conviction of a person for such violation.

Any such paraphernalia shall be delivered to the Administrator of General Services,

General Services Administration, who may order such paraphernalia destroyed or

may authorize its use for law enforcement or educational purposes

by Federal, State, or local authorities.

(d) "Drug paraphernalia" defined

The term "drug paraphernalia" means any equipment, product, or material of any kind

which is primarily intended or designed for use in manufacturing, compounding,

converting, concealing, producing, processing, preparing, injecting, ingesting,

inhaling,

or otherwise introducing into the human body a controlled substance,

possession of which is unlawful under this subchapter.

It includes items primarily intended or designed for use in ingesting,

inhaling,

or otherwise introducing

marijuana,

cocaine, hashish, hashish oil, PCP, methamphetamine, or amphetamines

into the human body, such as-

(1) metal, wooden, acrylic, glass, stone, plastic,

or ceramic pipes

with or without screens,

permanent screens, hashish heads, or punctured metal bowls;

(2) water pipes;

(3) carburetion tubes and devices;

(4) smoking and carburetion masks;

(5) roach clips:

meaning objects used to hold burning material,

such as a marihuana cigarette,

that has become too small or too short to be held in the hand;

(6) miniature spoons with level capacities of one-tenth cubic centimeter or less;

(7) chamber pipes;

(8) carburetor pipes;

(9) electric pipes;

(10) air-driven pipes;

(11) chillums;

(12) bongs;

(13) ice pipes or chillers;

(14) wired cigarette papers; or

(15) cocaine freebase kits

In determining whether an item constitutes drug paraphernalia,

in addition to all other logically relevant factors, the following may be considered:

(1) instructions, oral or written,

provided with the item concerning its use;

(2) descriptive materials

accompanying the item which explain or depict its use;

(3) national and local advertising concerning its use;

(4) the manner in which the item is displayed for sale;

(5) whether the owner, or anyone in control of the item,

is a legitimate supplier of like or related items to the community,

such as a licensed distributor or dealer of tobacco products;

(6) direct or circumstantial evidence of the ratio of sales of the item(s)

to the total sales of the business enterprise;

(7) the existence and scope of legitimate uses of the item in the community; and

(8) expert testimony concerning its use.

(f) Exemptions

This section shall not apply to-

(1) any person authorized by local, State,

or Federal law to manufacture, possess, or distribute such items; or

(2) any item that, in the normal lawful course of business,

is imported, exported, transported, or sold through the mail

or by any other means, and traditionally intended for use with tobacco products,

including any pipe, paper, or accessory.

http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=MARIJUANA&f=treesort&fq=true&num=...

