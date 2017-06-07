Part 6 Federal Marijuana Laws - Is Not Knowing The Law A Form of "Entrapment"?

By CrisEricson2016 | Tue, June 06 2017

PART 6 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS: 21 USC 960

Law Library of Congress

https://www.loc.gov/

http://uscode.house.gov/browse.xhtml

Is it "entrapment" if you are not fairly warned and informed of all the federal marijuana laws?

When I'm finished finding all of the federal marijuana laws, would it help put a dent in police "entrapment" of people who have not been fairly warned and informed of the existing federal laws, for the State of Vermont to publish a complete booklet of all marijuana laws, state and federal, and mail it out to every registered voter, and publish copies for all high school students, and give them a test on the subject before graduation? I'll bet none of the Vermont State Legislators, Senate and Representatives, could pass a complete test on the subject!

TITLE 21 USC 960

TITLE 21 / CHAPTER 13 / SUBCHAPTER II / § 960

21 USC 960: Prohibited acts A

Text contains those laws in effect on June 5, 2017

From Title 21-FOOD AND DRUGS

CHAPTER 13-DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

SUBCHAPTER II-IMPORT AND EXPORT

§960. Prohibited acts A

(a) Unlawful acts

Any person who-

(1) contrary to section 825, 952, 953, or 957 of this title,

knowingly or intentionally imports or exports a controlled substance,

(2) contrary to section 955 of this title, knowingly or intentionally brings

or possesses on board a vessel, aircraft,

or vehicle

a controlled substance, or

(3) contrary to section 959 of this title, manufactures, possesses

with intent to distribute, or distributes a controlled substance,

shall be punished as provided in subsection (b).

(b) Penalties

(1) In the case of a violation of subsection (a) of this section involving-...

(B) 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a

detectable amount of...

....(G) 1000 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing

a detectable amount of

marihuana; ...

the person committing such violation shall be sentenced to a

term of imprisonment

of not less than 5 years

and not more than 40 years

and if death or serious bodily injury results from the use of such substance

shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of

not less than twenty years

and not more than life,

a fine not to exceed the greater of that authorized in accordance

with the provisions of title 18 or $5,000,000 if the defendant

is an individual or $25,000,000 if the defendant is other than an individual,

or both.

If any person commits such a violation after a prior conviction

a felony drug offense has become final, such person shall be sentenced

to a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years

and not more than life imprisonment

and if death or serious bodily injury results

from the use of such substance

shall be sentenced to life imprisonment,

a fine not to exceed the greater of twice

that authorized in accordance with the provisions of title 18

or $8,000,000 if the defendant is an individual

or $50,000,000 if the defendant is other than an individual,

or both. Notwithstanding section 3583 of title 18,

any sentence imposed under this paragraph shall,

in the absence of such a prior conviction,

include a term of supervised release of at least 4 years

in addition to such term of imprisonment and shall,

if there was such a prior conviction,

include a term of supervised release of at least 8 years

in addition to such term of imprisonment.

Notwithstanding any other provision of law,

the court shall not place on probation

or suspend the sentence of any person

sentenced under this paragraph.

No person sentenced under this paragraph

shall be eligible for parole

during the term of imprisonment imposed therein.

...

http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=MARIHUANA&f=treesort&fq=true&num=...

(2) In the case of a violation of subsection (a) of this section involving-

(G) 100 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing

a detectable amount of

marihuana;... the person committing such violation shall be sentenced

to a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years

and not more than 40 years

and if death or serious bodily injury results from the use of such substance

shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of not less than twenty years

and not more than life,

a fine not to exceed the greater of that authorized in accordance with the

provisions of title 18 or $5,000,000

if the defendant is an individual or $25,000,000 if the defendant is other

than an individual, or both.

If any person commits such a violation after a prior conviction for a felony

drug offense has become final, such person shall be sentenced to a

term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years and not more than

life imprisonment

and if death or serious bodily injury results from the use of such substance

shall be sentenced to life imprisonment, a fine not to exceed the greater

of twice that authorized in accordance with the provisions of

title 18 or $8,000,000 if the defendant is an individual or

$50,000,000 if the defendant is other than an individual, or both.

Notwithstanding section 3583 of title 18, any sentence imposed unde

this paragraph shall, in the absence of such a prior conviction,

include a term of supervised release of at least 4 years in addition

to such term of imprisonment and shall, if there was such a prior conviction,

include a term of supervised release of at least 8 years in addition to such

term of imprisonment. Notwithstanding any other provision of law,

the court shall not place on probation or suspend the sentence

of any person sentenced under this paragraph. No person sentenced

under this paragraph shall be eligible for parole during the term of

imprisonment imposed therein.

http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=MARIHUANA&f=treesort&fq=true&num=...

..... (4) In the case of a violation under subsection (a) with respect to less than 50 kilograms o

marihuana,

except in the case of 100 or more

marihuana

plants regardless of weight, less than 10 kilograms of hashish,

or less than one kilogram of hashish oil,

the person committing such violation shall be sentenced in accordance with section 841(b)(1)(D) of this title.

...

PART 7 OF FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS

COMING SOON TO ibrattleboro.com

I know that most people can only stomach so much of this at one time.

Imagine how the person being sentenced in court feels!

21 USC 962; 21 USC 967; 21 USC 1705

21 USC 1708; 21 USC 1713; Title 3 USC; Title 5 USC; Title 20 USC; Title 22 USC; Title 23 USC; Title 25 USC; Title 26 USC ; Title 28 USC; Title 42 USC; Title 48 USC; Title 49 USC and International Treaties.

PART 1 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS

http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-1-federal-marijuana-laws-tru...

Part 2 Federal Marijuana Laws

FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS PART 2

http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-2-federal-marijuana-laws-gov...

PART 3 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS:

http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-3-federal-marijuana-laws-20-...

PART 4 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS

http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-4-federal-marijuana-laws-dem...

PART 5 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS

http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/other/part-5-federal-marijuana-laws-go-...