Part 8 Federal Marijuana Laws: Focus On The Money!

By CrisEricson2016 | Tue, June 13 2017

PART 8 FEDERAL MARIJUANA LAWS: ( I'm not familiar with where you apply for grants for schools to keep the children off drugs, but you could try http://www.grants.gov Home | GRANTS.GOV https://www.grants.gov/ Apply for a Grant Online Now. Apply for grants by creating a workspace. Workspace enables you and your colleagues to edit online forms and apply together. (ps. and you might get more money if your school is not consolidated with some other schools; I can't be sure, check it out! ) Title 20 USC, Education & Marijuana

FREE ONLINE FEDERAL LAW LIBRARY https://www.loc.gov/ http://uscode.house.gov/browse.xhtml Title 20 USC, Education & Marijuana TITLE 20 / CHAPTER 70 / SUBCHAPTER IV / Part A / subpart 1 / § 7118 20 USC 7118: Activities to support safe and healthy students Text contains those laws in effect on June 12, 2017 From Title 20-EDUCATIONCHAPTER 70-STRENGTHENING AND IMPROVEMENT OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS

SUBCHAPTER IV-21ST CENTURY SCHOOLS Part A-Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants subpart 1-student support and academic enrichment grants §7118. Activities to support safe and healthy students Subject to section 7116(f) of this title, each local educational agency, or consortium of such agencies, that receives an allocation under section 7115(a) of this title shall use a portion of such funds to develop, implement, and evaluate comprehensive programs and activities that- (1) are coordinated with other schools and community-based services and programs; (2) foster safe, healthy, supportive, and drug-free environments that support student academic achievement; (3) promote the involvement of parents in the activity or program; (4) may be conducted in partnership with an institution of higher education, business, nonprofit organization, community-based organization, or other public or private entity with a demonstrated record of success in implementing activities described in this section; and (5) may include, among other programs and activities- (A) drug and violence prevention activities and programs that are evidence-based (to the extent the State, in consultation with local educational agencies in the State, determines that such evidence is reasonably available) including- (i) programs to educate students against the use of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, smokeless tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes; and (ii) professional development and training for school and specialized instructional support personnel and interested community members in prevention, education, early identification, intervention mentoring, recovery support services and, where appropriate, rehabilitation referral, as related to drug and violence prevention; ETC., ETC., ETC.

