Read the Puritanical Puritan Laws On The Books In Vermont Before You Video Tape Anyone Nude Swimming!

By CrisEricson2016 | Sun, June 11 2017

Why it's Sunday in Vermont, again, and time to get to know our existing, and in full force, NUDITY LAWS IN VERMONT! Whoops, and it might be so warm today, you might have thought of going skinny dipping. Well, leave the camera and video-camera at home! No wonder the motion picture industry rarely films movies in Vermont!

http://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/fullchapter/13/063 Title 13: Crimes And Criminal Procedure Chapter 63: Obscenity § 2801. Definitions As used in this act: (1) "Minor" means any person less than 18 years old. (2) "Nudity" means the showing of the human male or female genitals, pubic area or buttocks with less than a full opaque covering, or the showing of the female breast with less than a fully opaque covering of any portion thereof below the top of the nipple, or the depiction of covered male genitals in a discernably turgid state. (3) "Sexual conduct" means acts of masturbation, homosexuality, sexual intercourse, or physical contact with a person's clothed or unclothed genitals, pubic area, buttocks or, if such person be a female, breast. (4) "Sexual excitement" means the condition of human male or female genitals when in a state of sexual stimulation or arousal. .....etc., etc., etc.,.... http://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/fullchapter/13/063 Vermont State House 115 State Street Montpelier, VT 05633-5301 (802) 828-2228 sgtatarms@leg.state.vt.us Capitol Police Department (802) 828-2229