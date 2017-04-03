Some things we got wrong
The world was once considered flat.
Titanic was sinkable after all
Dewey never defeated Truman
Nixon was indeed a crook
Al Gore did not invent the internet
The Tonkin Gulf Incident never happened
WMDs were never found in Iraq
Benghazi was not caused by an anti-Muslim film
What can you add to the list?
Comments | 5
Sandy Hook
Children and teachers actually did die at Sandy Hook.
http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/rumors/lawsuit-nobody-died-sandy-hook
Liar, liar..pants on fire...
Columbus did not discover America nor prove that the world was round.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/.../christopher-columbus-3-things-you-thi......
Bingo!
I believe America had already been discovered before Columbus by the people who crossed the Bering Strait and were already living there for thousands of years.
Scholars claim that Portuguese fishermen had been visiting Cape Cod long before Columbus. (But they weren't talking)
And then there’s Leif Erickson circa 1000AD.
(Unfortunately, your link doesn't work)
Hmmm. Not sure why - it
Hmmm. Not sure why - it worked fine previously. But, you're correct- it is assumed that Vikings were actually the first foreign people to step foot on American soil
This link should work
www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2013/10/14/christopher-colum...
From the link: And here’s something he did do that you may not know:
Columbus was a brutal viceroy and governor of the Caribbean islands on which he did land. He committed atrocities against native peoples on the islands and decimated their populations while he also terrorized Spanish colonists, according to the biography “Columbus” by Laurence Bergreen.