"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Other

Things We Got Wrong


By tomaidh | Mon, April 03 2017

Some things we got wrong

 

The world was once considered flat.

Titanic was sinkable after all

Dewey never defeated Truman

Nixon was indeed a crook

Al Gore did not invent the internet

The Tonkin Gulf Incident never happened

WMDs were never found in Iraq

Benghazi was not caused by an anti-Muslim film

 

What can you add to the list?

»

Comments | 5

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by MarkTwain on April 3, 2017 - 2:25pm. #

Sandy Hook

Children and teachers actually did die at Sandy Hook.

http://ibrattleboro.com/sections/rumors/lawsuit-nobody-died-sandy-hook

 
Submitted by KAlden on April 3, 2017 - 5:49pm. #

Liar, liar..pants on fire...

Columbus did not discover America nor prove that the world was round.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/.../christopher-columbus-3-things-you-thi......

 
Submitted by tomaidh on April 3, 2017 - 7:05pm. #

Bingo!

I believe America had already been discovered before Columbus by the people who crossed the Bering Strait and were already living there for thousands of years.
Scholars claim that Portuguese fishermen had been visiting Cape Cod long before Columbus. (But they weren't talking)
And then there’s Leif Erickson circa 1000AD.
(Unfortunately, your link doesn't work)

 
Submitted by KAlden on April 3, 2017 - 7:20pm. #

Hmmm. Not sure why - it

Hmmm. Not sure why - it worked fine previously. But, you're correct- it is assumed that Vikings were actually the first foreign people to step foot on American soil

 
Submitted by tomaidh on April 3, 2017 - 7:16pm. #

This link should work

www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2013/10/14/christopher-colum...

From the link: And here’s something he did do that you may not know:
Columbus was a brutal viceroy and governor of the Caribbean islands on which he did land. He committed atrocities against native peoples on the islands and decimated their populations while he also terrorized Spanish colonists, according to the biography “Columbus” by Laurence Bergreen.

 

iBrattleboro Poll

I wish we'd bring back Brattleboro's

Choices