By tomaidh | Tue, June 20 2017

Unusual mummified body recently found in Nazca, Peru.

Humanlike, it measured 5’-6’ tall, with an elongated skull and apparently, no external ears, just earholes. Most distinctive were the fingers and toes – long and thin, and 3 in number. (See picture)

Carbon dating suggests it is about 1700 years old. DNA samples have been sent for analysis.

It is a real mummy.

Question is, is it the result of birth defects? Is it extraterrestrial? Is it a hoax? Something else?

I will post when I find out more.