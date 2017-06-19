US Jet Shoots Down Syrian Plane

Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott
Comments | 5
Wars R Us
These are the weapons of ISIS as of January 2016: http://www.businessinsider.com/isis-military-equipment-arsenal-2016/#t-5...
Look people, it doesn't matter anymore who has what to fight who.
Humans have been intentionally and very profitably making war for a very long time. This human penchant for war will also follow us into space. And, there isn't a goddamned thing anybody can do about it.
ISIS arsenal
Much scarier than I thought.
Planet splitters
Wait until some "nut job" gets a planet splitter.
As Caligula once said to Claudius, "Aren't people just awful." (I Claudius)
And the beat goes on...
Early today (Monday), Russian officials threatened that U.S.-led coalition planes flying in Syria west of the Euphrates River, would be considered targets.
It remains to be seen how Trump will handle this dangerous situation.
The Most Powerful Militaries In The Middle East –
No. 1 Israel
No. 2 Turkey
No. 3 Saudi Arabia
No. 4 United Arab Emirates
No. 5 Iran
No. 6 Egypt
No. 7 Syria
No. 8 Jordan
No. 9 Oman
No. 10 Kuwait
No. 11 Qatar
No. 12 Bahrain
No. 13 Iraq
No. 14 Lebanon
No. 15 Yemen
Source: http://www.businessinsider.com/most-powerful-militaries-in-the-middle-ea...