Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » News & Information » Other

US Jet Shoots Down Syrian Plane


By tomaidh | Mon, June 19 2017

ISiS doesn’t have planes.

This is NOT good.

Comments | 5

Submitted by Vidda on June 19, 2017 - 12:56pm. #

Wars R Us

These are the weapons of ISIS as of January 2016: http://www.businessinsider.com/isis-military-equipment-arsenal-2016/#t-5...

Look people, it doesn't matter anymore who has what to fight who.

Humans have been intentionally and very profitably making war for a very long time. This human penchant for war will also follow us into space. And, there isn't a goddamned thing anybody can do about it.

 
Submitted by tomaidh on June 19, 2017 - 1:46pm. #

ISIS arsenal

Much scarier than I thought.

 
Submitted by Vidda on June 19, 2017 - 1:53pm. #

Planet splitters

Wait until some "nut job" gets a planet splitter.

As Caligula once said to Claudius, "Aren't people just awful." (I Claudius)

 
Submitted by tomaidh on June 19, 2017 - 2:02pm. #

And the beat goes on...

Early today (Monday), Russian officials threatened that U.S.-led coalition planes flying in Syria west of the Euphrates River, would be considered targets.

It remains to be seen how Trump will handle this dangerous situation.

 
Submitted by tomaidh on June 19, 2017 - 2:17pm. #

The Most Powerful Militaries In The Middle East –

No. 1 Israel
No. 2 Turkey
No. 3 Saudi Arabia
No. 4 United Arab Emirates
No. 5 Iran
No. 6 Egypt
No. 7 Syria
No. 8 Jordan
No. 9 Oman
No. 10 Kuwait
No. 11 Qatar
No. 12 Bahrain
No. 13 Iraq
No. 14 Lebanon
No. 15 Yemen

Source: http://www.businessinsider.com/most-powerful-militaries-in-the-middle-ea...

 

