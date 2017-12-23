"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 32 guests online.

Online users

  • DonInGuilford

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Other

VFW Closing 4 pm 12/22


By Not Signed In | Fri, December 22 2017

Brattleboro VFW is closing at 4 pm today due to the weather.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Best holiday cookie, in my opinion...

Choices