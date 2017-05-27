“Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible.” - Frank Zappa

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 32 guests online.

Online users

  • SteveJD
  • KAlden

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Other

Weather Anomaly


By tomaidh | Sat, May 27 2017

According to Weather Underground, at 9:30 AM, Brattleboro is the only place in the entire Northeast in which it’s raining.

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by Will Stomp on May 27, 2017 - 11:57am. #

Whaddaya Sayin'?

 

iBrattleboro Poll

The amount of panhandling in Brattleboro

Choices