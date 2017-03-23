Brattleboro Dog and Wolf-Hybrid Licenses Due

By Not Signed In | Thu, March 23 2017

Brattleboro dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are due on or before April 1 (There is a grace period, this year only, until April 3rd due to the fact that April 1 falls on a Saturday). Vermont dogs and wolf-hybrids 6 months of age and older must be licensed on or before April 1. For dogs not previously licensed in Brattleboro, a first-time license must be obtained in person from the Town Clerk’s office. Licenses being renewed may be processed in the Town Clerk’s office, through the mail or online at www.brattleboro.org.

Vaccination against rabies is required by Vermont Statutes before licensing. A current vaccination means:

All dogs and wolf-hybrids over three months of age shall be vaccinated against rabies. The initial vaccination shall be valid for 12 months. Within 9 to 12 months of the initial vaccination, the animal must receive a booster vaccination.

All subsequent vaccinations following the initial vaccination shall be valid for 36 months.

If an animal has been spayed or neutered, the certificate issued by the veterinarian must be presented when licensing the animal for the first time. A current rabies certificate issued and signed by a veterinarian must be filed with the Town Clerk.

LICENSING FEES ON OR BEFORE APRIL 1

NEUTERED $19

UNNEUTERED $23

Specially trained assistance dogs may be eligible for a reduced licensing fee.

Dogs and wolf-hybrids licensed after April 1 will be charged a penalty. In addition, any person failing to license a dog or wolf-hybrid may be fined up to $100 and the dog or wolf-hybrid may be impounded. If an animal licensed last year has died or been given away, please contact the Town Clerk's office at 251-8157 Monday through Friday, 8:30 A. M. to 5:00 P. M.

Thank you,

Hilary Francis

Brattleboro Town Clerk

230 Main Street, Suite 108

Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org

ph 802-251-8129

fax 802-257-2312