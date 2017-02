By Not Signed In | Tue, February 14 2017

Low Cost Rabies AND Micro-Chipping Clinic

SATURDAY, MARCH 4th - 10am to 1pm

Location: Brattleboro Auto Mall (800 Putney Rd. Brattleboro,VT)

Open to pets from everywhere!

$10.00 Rabies Vaccination

$20.00 Micro-Chipping

Dogs must be on leashes

Cats must be in carriers

Dog Licensing for Brattleboro animals will be available. For further information contact: Brattleboro Animal Control @ 257-7950

Hilary Francis

Brattleboro Town Clerk

230 Main Street, Suite 108

Brattleboro. VT 05301