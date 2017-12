By jakemw | Fri, December 29 2017

Dog Training classes in Putney starting next week. Do you have a new pooch that arrived for the holidays? Or is one of your New Years resolutions to get fred some training? Ultimate Companions Dog Training has everything from Puppy Kindergarten to classes for dogs that are reactive to other dogs or people. For more information, contact Bill Grant at info@ultimatecompanion.com or visit www.ultimatecompanion.com.

Help your buddy start the new year off on the right paw!