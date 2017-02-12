Dogs Die In Not-Too-Hot Cars

By Zippy | Sat, February 11 2017

I am sharing this sad story so that citizens who find a dog locked in a car can share that dogs die in cars even on not so hot days. Tragically, this dog died on a 70 degree F day after being left unattended for three hours. This occured in our neighborhood here in Palm Springs.

Now, if you find a dog locked in a car, and a police officer or store owner dismisses your concern with "it's not that hot out" you can site this case as evidence to support your concern. Of course science has proven this for years, but we continue to frame the problem as "dogs die in hot cars". Not always.

Dogs should never be left alone in a car for any length of time. This is the police report from the Palm Springs, CA police department.

Lieutenant Melissa Desmarais from Palm Springs Police Department · 1h ago

On 2/5/17 at approximately 2:40 PM, PSPD officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Smoke Tree Lane in Palm Springs regarding a dog locked in a vehicle.

When officers arrived they were met by several people who immediately took officers to a locked car where a motionless dog was located inside the vehicle.

As the officers arrived on scene they were also met by the vehicle’s owner who immediately opened the vehicle. The officers learned that the dog had passed away. The temperature outside was 70 degrees F and the interior of the vehicle was well over 86 degrees. The animal was taken to a local emergency clinic and the animal’s body temperature registered to be 104 degrees.

It was determined the animal was left in a locked vehicle with no water for at least 3 hours and subsequently died of heat exhaustion.

The dog’s owner was arrested for 597.7(A) PC; Great Bodily Injury To Animal Left Unattended In Vehicle. He was booked in the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, CA.

Please see these safety tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association on leaving your animals in hot and not so hot vehicles. https://www.avma.org/public/PetCare/Page...

Our animals are precious. Please don’t take them for granted. Take precautions to keep them safe at all times.