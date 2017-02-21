Gracie is Missing

My cat, Gracie, got out yesterday when some work was being done in my apartment. She is small/medium size; long haired, black and grey with white chest and paws. No collar. She does have a micro chip and is spayed. She escaped from 83 Oak Street - in between Williston and Chapin.
She is a very timid, indoor cat so I'm guessing she is probably terrified and hiding somewhere. I've been out several times looking for her and calling her - no luck so far. My other cat, Sava , went missing last summer in a similar situation and was gone 4 days before my neighbor discovered him napping on her porch. I'm hoping this current situation ends as happily.
Although she is timid if you see her and hold your hand out and gently call her by name ( Gracie) she may come to you.
Please don't chase her! If you see her - alive or otherwise- please call or text me @ 802- 258-8581
Thanks!
Kris Alden Kitty at top of photo is Gracie!
look in the sunny spots by day
Very pretty cat.
We've had a stray dropping by for the last few months, and have been watching the weather forecasts accordingly. The next week or so is pretty nice, weather-wise.
I bet Gracie is just out for some Spring exploring.
Thanks, Chris. She has never been outside - except for sunning on the porch - so she is either totally traumatized or thinks she's in Disneyland! When her big brother disappeared I imagined all sorts of terrible scenarios but when my neighbors found him just sunning himself on their swing it was clear that he was no worse for wear. He wasn't even that hungry when he came home! I hope this little girl keeps herself safe as well. Luckily, she's spayed so she won't come back pregnant.