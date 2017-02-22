Gracie is Missing......No Longer!!!!!

By KAlden | Tue, February 21 2017

My cat, Gracie, got out yesterday when some work was being done in my apartment. She is small/medium size; long haired, black and grey with white chest and paws. No collar. She does have a micro chip and is spayed. She escaped from 83 Oak Street - in between Williston and Chapin.

She is a very timid, indoor cat so I'm guessing she is probably terrified and hiding somewhere. I've been out several times looking for her and calling her - no luck so far. My other cat, Sava , went missing last summer in a similar situation and was gone 4 days before my neighbor discovered him napping on her porch. I'm hoping this current situation ends as happily.

Although she is timid if you see her and hold your hand out and gently call her by name ( Gracie) she may come to you.

Please don't chase her! If you see her - alive or otherwise- please call or text me @ 802- 258-8581

Thanks!

Kris Alden Kitty at top of photo is Gracie!