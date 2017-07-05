"It's not hard to make decisions when you know what your values are." - Roy Disney

Home » Living » Pets

Lost Dog


By toyboy | Tue, July 04 2017

3 year old Samoyed - 55 lbs, long white hair - goes by name of Laoko

Lost in Dummerston in the vicinity of Middle Road near Route 5 and Houghton Road

Please call Andy 254 6115

Comments | 1

Submitted by cgrotke on July 5, 2017 - 1:33pm. #

Should be easy to spot!

Hope s/he is found. Being big and white bodes well for being seen.

Is that "Lao-" pronounced like Tao, or Lay-o?

 

