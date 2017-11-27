"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Pets

Photos With Santa: Paws For Prevention Fundraiser


By Rolf | Mon, November 27 2017

Do you own a pet?

A dog, a cat, a duck, a rat?

A bird, a frog,

an iguana, a hog ?

Come to Achille Agway next Saturday December 2nd anytime from 9 am to 2 pm and get a picture of you, your family, your pet, and Santa. (Ok, it might be BAPC staffer Scott Kaltenbaugh in a Santa suit, but Fifi probably won't be able to tell.)

The suggested $15 donation goes to Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition and the BUHS Above the Influence Club which work to prevent and reduce substance abuse among our youth and in our community. BAPC also helps 

organizing smoking cessation classes for those who  want to quit.


BAPC would like to thank Achille Agway as well as The Commons and Lotus Graphics for their sponsorship of the event. 

For more information, contact BAPC at (802) 257-2175.

