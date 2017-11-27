Photos With Santa: Paws For Prevention Fundraiser

By Rolf | Mon, November 27 2017

Do you own a pet?

A dog, a cat, a duck, a rat?

A bird, a frog,

an iguana, a hog ?



Come to Achille Agway next Saturday December 2nd anytime from 9 am to 2 pm and get a picture of you, your family, your pet, and Santa. (Ok, it might be BAPC staffer Scott Kaltenbaugh in a Santa suit, but Fifi probably won't be able to tell.)



The suggested $15 donation goes to Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition and the BUHS Above the Influence Club which work to prevent and reduce substance abuse among our youth and in our community. BAPC also helps

organizing smoking cessation classes for those who want to quit.



BAPC would like to thank Achille Agway as well as The Commons and Lotus Graphics for their sponsorship of the event.



For more information, contact BAPC at (802) 257-2175.



