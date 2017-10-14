By cgrotke | Fri, October 13 2017

Desensitization occurs when someone is overexposed to scenes of violence, cruelty or suffering. Those scenes then become less likely to cause feelings of shock or distress.

There is another definition. Desensitization is also a process by which someone is freed from a fear or neurosis by gradually exposing that person to the thing they fear until it is no longer an issue.

I’ve been noticing that I’ve become desensitized to much of the awfulness of the world, of which there is plenty. The big, bad headlines are there every day. Hurricanes. Wild fires. Mass shootings. Climate. Species die-offs. Our government. Voters in Catalonia being beaten by police for wanting independence. A lack of penguins.

Horrible things should cause some feelings, right? At the moment, I’m not really having them. I read about the horribleness, acknowledge it, and let it pass. It’s a rather Zen approach, but I’m not doing it for spiritual reasons. It’s happening to me because of the overexposure.

It can make me feel a bit cold and heartless at times, but my reactions have become stoic. Environmental destruction? Well, yes it is bad, but we’ve known about it forever and haven’t really done much of anything so it is expected. Mass shootings? Not surprising given the times and easy access to guns.

It’s too bad, and I’m sorry for those directly involved, but I have a hard time being surprised by any of it. (Spoiler alert: I anticipate more events in the future where more people die in horrible ways.) I’m tired of the predictable rhetoric that follows each horrible event, and the lethargy in taking any steps to improve the underlying causes of the horrible event.

I don’t think I’m alone. Our president is dangerous, racist, and myopic, but no one is in the streets. (No one was that upset about Obama continuing and expanding Bush policies, either. And lots of people liked Bush!)

I don’t see much, if any, concern about the massive amounts of spying and tracking of citizens. The opposite - I see “resistance” plans being made using social media platforms that are being tracked easily by the government, making all those plans worthless.

I see fellow citizens booing when others protest police violence. (Are they in favor of police violence?)

I see many, many people in need of very simple, basic things that the rich won’t let them have, like health care (or food and water in Puerto Rico).

I used to get angry about injustices such as these. Happy to fire off a letter, make a call, make the donation, attend a protest, or stick up for the little guy. Overexposure has worn me down.

I’m still paying attention. I am still pondering that better world of my imagination, but it is getting hazy. I expect more horribleness.

This brings me back to the definitions, particularly the second one. Am I being freed from a fear or neurosis? Was I afraid of things, but now see them as they are, without much emotion attached? Could this be a positive step toward accomplishing something, if many of us are being freed from fear?

A clerk at the store volunteered an observation yesterday: “The world is crazy.” Why, yes. Yes it it is.

....

To end on a more positive note, there have been some very interesting developments in physics lately, with additional detections of gravitational waves, and a discovery of warm-hot intergalactic medium (WHIM) - gaseous threads and sheets that help account for what we used to think of as “missing” matter in the universe. We still haven’t found all the missing matter, but this narrows the gap significantly.