Emotional Musings Provoked By Squirrels

I was watching squirrels this morning and enjoying their peanut-driven antics when my mind went on one of those tangents far afield, this time pursuing the question of emotions in animals. The squirrels appear to have them, but are they anything like ours? If animals didn't have emotions, would anything ever happen? Then it hit me -- emotions are the spur that keep us going.

This led me to enumerate some emotions and decide what I thought about their practical uses if not their evolutionary beginnings. Here are my positings:

Love - Without love, we wouldn't raise our offspring, or if we did, we would raise them indifferently and perhaps our offspring wouldn't turn out so well. Likewise, we wouldn't be able to work together as we wouldn't care enough about each other to bother.

Anger - Anger assists us in defending ourselves from petty annoyances and more damaging threats by making us very uncomfortable with whatever is making us angry.

Dislike - Feelings of dislike tend to cause avoidance, thus preventing wasteful and unnecessary conflict, as when one cat dislikes the other, but rather than fighting it off, simply chooses to stay out of its way.

Boredom - The feeling of discontent we feel when we have nothing to do prompts us to find some useful exercise to keep us busy - ideally that exercise would be some form of work, as work is necessary to survival.

Happiness - The feeling of happiness or contentment is relatively rare in the human world, but it furthers beneficial activities such as work, rest, and play by making them enjoyable.

Jealousy - It's hard to put a positive human spin on jealousy, but amongst the critters, it is effective in a selfish "me and my tribe" kind of way to spur broader sharing of resources such as food. It inevitably results from competition, such as when the bluejays and the tufted titmouse both want the peanuts. (Some squabbling is implied.)

Frustration - Closely related to anger, frustration is the emotion that makes you want to scream but then nags you into solving the problem.

Excitement - The feeling of positive nervousness that precedes an anticipated event gives us energy with which to carry out the activity. Whether it's a business meeting or a date with the enemy, excitement makes you want to take on the challenge.

Fear - The feeling of dread that comes when one feels in mortal danger can lead one to freeze, fight or flee, which may all aid in survival.

Anxiety - A feeling of dread closely associated with fear, anxiety is the nagging sense that something is wrong. Assuming that there is in fact an underlying reason to be concerned, anxiety can impel us to take measures to eliminate the source of anxiety and thus ensure safety.

Hatred - The feeling of absolute loathing and repulsion toward another being which we DO NOT LIKE, no way, no how, can lead to conflict and/or acts of violence. Usually, the hated party is deemed a threat, as when dogs or cats attack an intruder.

Joy - Joy is the sense of rapture -- heightened spiritual pleasure -- that can be aroused by situations of great beauty, grandeur, or magnitude. It's what allows us to see something greater than ourselves and be part of the whole.

Peace - We usually don't think of peace as an emotion -- a better word might be acceptance. It is not content or discontent, positive or negative, it simply is. This feeling often accompanies death.

As noted above, these are not researched opinions, far from it. I just made them up off the top of my head. But it does seem as though thinking about emotions and where they come from could help us understand ourselves better and manage the emotions we have more effectively.

For instance, if you know that frustration just means you really need to solve the problem, then you can let go of hating the problem and wanting to smash it and just calmly, slowly even, set about understanding and solving it. If you know that dislike means that you have a deep underlying disharmony with someone (or something), then you can resolve to stay out of their way.

Hatred is a tougher emotion than all the others -- it's deeply wired and is a form of extreme self-protection. In the not-so-distant past, we would have dealt with an object of hatred by hanging it or stoning it to death. Hatred denotes something that we cannot abide and wish dead. These are not emotions that modern, new age people find comfortable, but we have them. Whether or not they're justified is almost beside the point.

But since most of us find hatred troubling, here are some thoughts from my favorite Tarot deck regarding the Devil card, which is the closest the Tarot deck comes to presenting an object of hatred. Says the author, the Devil is what happens when you give up your power and let something outside you determine your destiny and control your life. But, she says, it's all a matter of perception. You're only powerless because you believe yourself to be. Once you recover your sense that your life is your own, you can lift off the yoke and walk free, at which the hated devil melts away. Admittedly, advice like this always seems easier said than done but it's worth considering.

As for the squirrels, I don't know if they feel joy or contentment or love or anger, but I'm guessing they do. Perhaps the harmony we sometimes feel in and with the natural world is a result of this emotional common ground that guides us all. In any event, emotions are a propellant -- we can use them or get lost in them, but they will always be there provoking and guiding our actions whether we know it or like it or not.