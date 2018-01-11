A Molecule of Change

By cgrotke | Thu, January 11 2018

The snow and ice falling from the roof got me thinking about change.

One moment, the snow and ice is a solid mass sitting on top of the house. As it warms it approaches the point where it can no longer hold in one place. Eventually, it passes that point and the solid mass slides off, falls, and explodes on the ground.

The moment of change is what interests me. At first, lots of tiny bits of snow and ice grip the roof, working together to cling to the shingles. But a few little bits decide to buck the status quo, and they loosen their grip by melting.

Others join the melters. At some point, very few bits of snow and ice are holding everything in place. But the mass remains on the roof.

Finally, that one holdout joins the others and melts. That final water molecule was all it took to change things completely. The snow and ice crash to the ground.

....

This applies to creating change in our lives. You or I might be that final molecule on any given issue. We might be all that it takes to cause an avalanche, but perhaps we are clinging to the roof, holding everything else back.