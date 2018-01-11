"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 33 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Philosophy

A Molecule of Change


By cgrotke | Thu, January 11 2018

The snow and ice falling from the roof got me thinking about change.

One moment, the snow and ice is a solid mass sitting on top of the house. As it warms it approaches the point where it can no longer hold in one place. Eventually, it passes that point and the solid mass slides off, falls, and explodes on the ground.

The moment of change is what interests me. At first, lots of tiny bits of snow and ice grip the roof, working together to cling to the shingles. But a few little bits decide to buck the status quo, and they loosen their grip by melting.

Others join the melters. At some point, very few bits of snow and ice are holding everything in place. But the mass remains on the roof.

Finally, that one holdout joins the others and melts. That final water molecule was all it took to change things completely. The snow and ice crash to the ground.

....

This applies to creating change in our lives. You or I might be that final molecule on any given issue. We might be all that it takes to cause an avalanche, but perhaps we are clinging to the roof, holding everything else back.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I'm considering a run for an open Town, School or Representative Town meeting position

Choices