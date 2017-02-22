55 Brisk Lane Fire Report

By BrattFireDept | Tue, February 21 2017

Date: 02/21/2017

Nature of call: Building Fire

Address: 55 Brisk Lane

Time of Call: 7:54am

Type of Building: 150’ x 60’ Industrial Warehouse

Number of Alarms and Times: 2nd alarm @ 7:58am 3rd alarm @ 8:10am

Under Control: 10:01am

Injuries: Minor knee injury

Owner: Polarex-VT LLC Brattleboro

Brattleboro Trucks on Scene: 5

Brattleboro FF’s: 31

Mutual Aid Towns on Scene: Putney, Guilford, Dummerston, Keene, NH, Chesterfield, NH, Spofford, NH

Mutual Aid Towns Covering Brattleboro Stations: Wilmington, Westminster, Hinsdale, NH, Chesterfield, NH, Greenfield, MA

Assisting Agencies on Scene: Rescue Inc, Brattleboro Police, Brattleboro Department of Public Works, Green Mountain Power, VT Agency of Transportation

Action Taken: At 7:54am Brattleboro Central Dispatch received a report of a building fire on Brisk Lane. A first alarm assignment consisting of Engine 3, Engine 4 and Ladder 1 all responded along with Car 1 & Car 2. Assistant Chief Howard arrived in Car 2 at 7:57am and reported a warehouse full of pallets was well involved in fire and ordered a 2nd alarm be struck. As apparatus from Brattleboro arrived master streams were put into place due to the volume of fire and the heavy fire load. The aerial ladder was also immediately used with an elevated water stream in an effort to quickly knock down as much of the fire as possible to protect adjacent buildings that were close by. At 8:10am a 3rd alarm was struck bringing three mutual aid engines and another ladder truck to the scene. Six large diameter supply lines were laid from hydrants on Putney Rd into the complex.

The fire, contained to the building of origin, was declared under control at 10:01am though suppression operations took place throughout the day with the last truck leaving the scene at 3pm.

The building, a 150’x60’ warehouse, used to build and repair wood pallets as well as an industrial recycling business, was destroyed. No other buildings were damaged and the cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious. One Brattleboro firefighter received a minor knee injury when he fell on ice and Putney Rd from Black Mountain Rd to the Rotary was closed for approximately 3 hours due to hoses in the road.

Contact: Michael Bucossi

Fire Chief

Town of Brattleboro

Brattleboro Fire Department

103 Elliot Street * Brattleboro, VT 05301 * 802-254-4831 FAX: 802-257-2323

Michael Bucossi

Fire Chief

Leonard Howard

Assistant Chief

Press Release