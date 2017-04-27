73 Main Street Fire Press Release

By BrattFireDept | Thu, April 27 2017

Date: April 27, 2017

Nature of call: Smoke coming from the back of the building

Address: 73 Main St

Time of Call: 8:29am

Type of Building: Mixed occupancy commercial

Number of Residents: 11 apartments

Number of Alarms and Times: 2nd alarm–8:36am/3rd alarm–8:53am Under Control: 9:21am

Injuries: No

Type:

Fatalities: No

Owner: Leroy Properties LLC; 73 Main St Suite 9 Brattleboro, Vt

Brattleboro Trucks on Scene: 5

Brattleboro FF’s: 25

Assisting Agencies on Scene: Brattleboro Police, Department of Public Works, Utilities Division, Town Manager’s Office, Rescue Inc, Green Mountain Power

Mutual Aid Towns on Scene: Hinsdale, NH (ladder), Putney, VT (engine), Guilford, VT (engine), Chesterfield, NH (engine), Keene, NH (engine), Greenfield, MA (engine), Mutual Aid System Chief

Mutual Aid Towns Covering Brattleboro Stations: Hinsdale, NH (engine), Bernardston, MA (engine), Putney, VT (ladder), Wilmington, VT (rescue truck) Dummerston, VT (engine @ Station 2)

Action Taken: At 8:29am Central Dispatch received a call reporting smoke coming from the back of 73 Main St, possibly from an attached shed at the rear of the building. Engine 3, Engine 4 and Ladder 1 responded on a 1st alarm @ 8:32. Upon arrival at 8:33am Engine 3 reporting smoke in the alley and they were investigating.

At 8:34 the Officer in Charge reported a fire in a small wooden structure attached to the rear of 73 Main St and ordered a 2nd alarm, recalling all Brattleboro firefighters and bringing all Brattleboro apparatus to the scene. A hose line was stretched to the fire and another crew was sent inside the building to check for extension above the fire and to evacuate occupants.

At 8:53 interior crews reported smoke on the 2nd and 3rd floors and said they were checking further for extension. At this time a 3rd alarm was struck bringing three mutual aid engines and a mutual aid ladder to the scene. At 9:09am the fire was reported to be contained to the area of origin and there was no extension to the inside.

The fire starting in the pizza oven in the Echo Restaurant and spread to the surrounding wood partitions due to improper installation. There were no injuries and occupants were allowed to re-enter once the power was restored to the building. Main St was re-opened at 10:10am.

Contact: Michael Bucossi

Fire Chief

Town of Brattleboro