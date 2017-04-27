"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 40 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Police & Fire

73 Main Street Fire Press Release


By BrattFireDept | Thu, April 27 2017

Date: April 27, 2017
Nature of call: Smoke coming from the back of the building
Address: 73 Main St
Time of Call: 8:29am
Type of Building: Mixed occupancy commercial
Number of Residents: 11 apartments
Number of Alarms and Times: 2nd alarm–8:36am/3rd alarm–8:53am Under Control: 9:21am
Injuries: No
Type:
Fatalities: No

Owner: Leroy Properties LLC; 73 Main St Suite 9 Brattleboro, Vt

Brattleboro Trucks on Scene: 5
Brattleboro FF’s: 25

Assisting Agencies on Scene: Brattleboro Police, Department of Public Works, Utilities Division, Town Manager’s Office, Rescue Inc, Green Mountain Power

Mutual Aid Towns on Scene: Hinsdale, NH (ladder), Putney, VT (engine), Guilford, VT (engine), Chesterfield, NH (engine), Keene, NH (engine), Greenfield, MA (engine), Mutual Aid System Chief

Mutual Aid Towns Covering Brattleboro Stations: Hinsdale, NH (engine), Bernardston, MA (engine), Putney, VT (ladder), Wilmington, VT (rescue truck) Dummerston, VT (engine @ Station 2)

Action Taken: At 8:29am Central Dispatch received a call reporting smoke coming from the back of 73 Main St, possibly from an attached shed at the rear of the building. Engine 3, Engine 4 and Ladder 1 responded on a 1st alarm @ 8:32. Upon arrival at 8:33am Engine 3 reporting smoke in the alley and they were investigating.

At 8:34 the Officer in Charge reported a fire in a small wooden structure attached to the rear of 73 Main St and ordered a 2nd alarm, recalling all Brattleboro firefighters and bringing all Brattleboro apparatus to the scene. A hose line was stretched to the fire and another crew was sent inside the building to check for extension above the fire and to evacuate occupants.

At 8:53 interior crews reported smoke on the 2nd and 3rd floors and said they were checking further for extension. At this time a 3rd alarm was struck bringing three mutual aid engines and a mutual aid ladder to the scene. At 9:09am the fire was reported to be contained to the area of origin and there was no extension to the inside.

The fire starting in the pizza oven in the Echo Restaurant and spread to the surrounding wood partitions due to improper installation. There were no injuries and occupants were allowed to re-enter once the power was restored to the building. Main St was re-opened at 10:10am.

***END***

Contact: Michael Bucossi
Fire Chief
Town of Brattleboro

»

iBrattleboro Poll

It's Volunteer Appreciation Week. I volunteer my time

Choices