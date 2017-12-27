Allyn Olney Retirement

By BrattFireDept | Wed, December 27 2017

It's with mixed emotions and sincere gratitude that the Brattleboro Fire Department is announcing the retirement of Firefighter Allyn Olney. Firefighter Olney joined the Call Force in June of 1986 was hired to the Career Staff in October of 1987, serving the citizens of Brattleboro for the past 30 years. Al has been a very special employee, a dedicated firefighter and a role model for all. Al received the “Firefighter of the Year Award” in 2004 and a “Meritorious Unit Citation” for his work as part of a group during a very difficult patient extrication at a fatal car accident in 2014. Known for his calm and laid-back demeanor, Firefighter Olney has embraced the role of “senior firefighter”, taking new employees under his wing, and sharing his knowledge, wisdom and history with all of us. Al will work his final shift on Saturday, December 30, he will be sorely missed.

Because of Firefighter Olney’s retirement, we held a testing process on December 4 to fill the vacancy, and are pleased to announce the hiring of Timothy Sikorski. Tim comes to us from Farmington, Conn, is a level II certified firefighter, EMT – I. He has experience with 2 volunteer fire departments in Connecticut and is currently employed by American Medical Response in Waterbury, Conn. Tim will start his orientation on January 3, 2018 and will be assigned to Platoon #1 once that is completed.

***END***

For Immediate Release

Contact: Michael Bucossi

Fire Chief

Town of Brattleboro